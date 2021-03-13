Bachelor Nation is in for another huge change. After Chris Harrison announced he would be leaving the show for the foreseeable future, fans wondered who would replace him. Well, now there's an answer to the burning question, because Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host The Bachelorette Season 17.

Warner Horizon and ABC announced the news in a statement on Friday, March 12, revealing that “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette." The statement continued, "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

The statement also addressed the show's desire to bring more diversity into the franchise. "As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the companies said. "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Adams — who appeared on Season 23 of The Bachelor, Season 6 of The Bachelor in Paradise, and Season 16 of The Bachelorette — is joining Bristowe as a host for the upcoming Bachelorette season. You may remember Bristowe from Season 11 of The Bachelorette and Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

The news of Adams and Bristowe stepping up for Season 17 of The Bachelorette comes on the heels of ABC's Feb. 27 announcement that Emmanuel Acho would fill in for Harrison on After the Final Rose. The former NFL player and Fox Sports co-host of Speak for Yourself said he is proud to host the special, which will air on Monday, March 15, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Harrison first announced he would be stepping down from hosting the franchise days after his Feb. 9 appearance on Extra alongside former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The interview sparked outrage after he defended current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, whose racist photos of an antebellum-themed party surfaced online. Kirkconnell issued a public apology on Feb. 11, two days after Harrison's initial interview incited disappointment and fury from fans. Harrison — who blamed 2021's "woke police," insinuating that Kirkconnell's photos wouldn't have been problematic a few years ago — has since admitted his ignorance about systemic racism.

Harrison's apology on Feb. 13 read, "By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was." He went on to apologize for his actions and reveal that he would be stepping down, as well as work to further educate himself.

Harrison also discussed his hurtful comments in an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on March 4, saying, "I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake, and I own that." He continued, "I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years, and I love it."

He added, "This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change."

Although there is no official premiere date set for Season 17 of The Bachelorette, you can expect it to air sometime in mid or late 2021.