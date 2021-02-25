It's time to let out a big sigh of relief because Kaitlyn Bristowe's response to those Jason Tartick breakup rumors makes it clear the duo is still together. On Feb. 24, Bristowe accidentally alarmed fans by posting an Instagram that appeared to hint the couple was no longer an item. She posed with her dogs Ramen and Pinot in front of a wall covered with images of candy hearts. The one right above her head just so happened to read, "SINGLE AF."

It was only a matter of time before fans started fearing that the post was Bristowe's way of subtly letting them know that she and Tartick had split. Luckily, Bristowe was super quick to put the rumors to rest. Shortly after sharing the post, she commented on it: "OMG I DIDNT EVEN REALIZE THE SINGLE AF CUZ IF YOU ZOOM OUT.... go look at my Stories ..." On her Stories, she pointed out that there was another heart right above the "SINGLE AF" one that said "ENGAGED AF."

Of course, things can't ever be simple, can they? Fans quickly assumed that meant she and Tartick were engaged... when they're not! So, Bristowe had to hop onto her Stories again to clarify things even further.

“So, I posted a picture and in the background it said, ‘Single AF,’ but I didn’t even notice,” she said in a video shared to her Stories that same night. “People thought that was hinting toward something. It’s not. So then I put [another photo] on my Story [because] if you zoom out, it also says ‘Engaged AF.’ Basically saying, ‘Don’t take it seriously.’ Now people think I’m engaged.”

Tartick was in the background of the video playing with the dogs, and when she asked him if they're happy, he responded by singing "So Happy Together" by the Turtles. So, yeah. I'd take that as a yes.

TBH, Tartick didn't seem too worried the mixup at all. He even wrote in the comments section of the original post, "who’s single AF, Ramen or Pinot?" LOL.

Oh, and if you're still not sure what her relationship status is, Bristowe went ahead and really made things clear by posting this an hour after the initial controversial post:

TL;DR Bristowe and Tartick are still together. Not engaged. But still together.