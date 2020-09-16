Like any reality series, the contestants that get hyped first ahead of a Dancing With The Stars season come in with an advantage. Kaitlyn Bristowe was one of them; the former Bachelorette was confirmed as a cast member about two and a half months before the full list of contestants was revealed. ABC has long used the popular Bachelor franchise as a cast ground for Dancing With The Stars contestants, and the Bachelor Nation shows up every year to vote in response. But Kaitlyn also has a celebrity secret weapon in her camp. Lady Gaga's reaction to Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Stupid Love" DWTS dance shows the Bachelorette's fanbase stretches far and wide.

Kaitlyn's dance was one of four cha-chas in the opening round, going head to head with Justina Machado, Anne Heche, and Johnny Weir. Weir and Machado are two of this season's ringers, and Justine's performance has started chatter that she's a shoo-in for the finale. That left Heche and Bristowe automatically in the bottom half of the four.

But the former Bachelorette came in with promise. She always dreamed of being a dancer, for one thing, and she gave her all. She's also paired with Artem Chigvintsev as her pro, which is an advantage. But Derek called it correctly: Her dance moves weren't sharp; she glided into her positions instead of moving with purpose.

That being said, Bristowe got decent marks from the judges, with 20 out of a possible 30 points. And she got high marks for someone else: Singer Lady Gaga, who loved that they chose her song, "Stupid Love," for the routine.

Gaga shared a video of the performance above in a tweet, praising Bristowe's work and admitting the routine made her tear up.

Gaga's tweet nails why Dancing With the Stars is so popular after 15 years and 29 seasons on the air. The reason fans tune in year after year and season after season is that watching people happily dance and give their all, even if they are feeling ridiculous, is a joy. The sincere spirit is what DWTS is built on, even if the footwork isn't always up to par.

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

With voters like these, fans can rest assured Bristowe isn't going anywhere for the first elimination this year, and could even find herself going deep into this year's competition.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29's first elimination episode airs Tuesday, Sept. 22, before moving back to Mondays for the rest of the season.