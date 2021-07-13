If you thought Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle had already cornered the market on dating shows in which a bunch of horny singles couldn’t engage in any sexy time, think again. Current Bachelorette Katie Thurston has made headlines for her sex-positivity, but that didn’t stop her from implementing a surprising rule change for her contestants midway through the season. In the July 12 episode, Katie banned her guys from engaging in any “self love” (aka masturbation), and Bachelor Nation had... strong feelings about the whole thing. The tweets about The Bachelorette’s “Operation WOWO” make it clear just how viewers took the challenge.

It’s no secret that Katie is usually all for “self love.” After all, she was carrying a vibrator during her limo entrance on Matt James’ Bachelor season! But although our Bachelorette has spoken at length about how important it is to celebrate and have healthy conversations around sex, she was in the mood for some Too Hot To Handle-style drama this week. After gushing about how hot the guys are to her co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, she came up with a special challenge for them. For the next week, they weren’t allowed to engage in any self-pleasure.

The Bachelorette men characteristically weren’t too pleased when Kaitlyn announced “Operation WOWO,” and I don’t blame them. Contestants are cut off from the outside world during filming, so there’s really nothing else to do besides work out and investigate who’s there for “the right reasons.” Naturally, Bachelor Nation also had plenty of *thoughts* about this... interesting development.

Luckily, the guys had a few other things to do during the July 12 episode. Justin Glaze and Connor Brennan got 1-on-1 dates, while Aaron Clancy set out to prove that his latest enemy (aka Hunter Montgomery) wasn’t there for the right reasons. And the other dudes threw plenty of shade in a comedy roast group date hosted by drag legends Shea Couleé and Monét X Change. Here’s hoping they can finally let off some steam by Fantasy Suites week!

The Bachelorette continues on Monday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.