There are usually two reasons people go on The Bachelorette: to find love and to find fame. And while it’s usually hard to tell on Night 1 who’s there ~for the right reasons,~ one contestant on Katie Thurston’s season already had Bachelor Nation’s alarm bells going off. Connor Brennan had fans paying attention from the get-go, but it wasn’t exactly for a good reason. It turns out, he was giving viewers major flashbacks to a previous season’s winner.

Fans first saw the 29-year-old Nashville native during his intro package, where he played a song he wrote for Katie and strummed a ukulele in the bath. While that seems innocent enough, fans couldn’t help but feel nervous. A musician? From Nashville? It wasn’t too long ago that Bachelor Nation saw Hannah Brown get her heart broken after ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt, another Nashville musician. Despite giving Jed her Final Rose, Hannah B. broke off their relationship after cheating rumors started swirling.

Considering how the pair’s relationship went down, it makes sense viewers would be wary of another Tennessee guy who has big musical dreams. While his voice was good and his quirky personality shined through, many fans were worried this would be another Hannah/Jed situation.

Luckily, it seems like the fact that Connor is a musician from Nashville is about where the déjà vu ends. According to his official ABC bio, the quirky teacher has a master's degree in medical physics and while he has a “nerdy side” he isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself. To make a good first impression, Connor came out of the limo in a cat costume, since he knew Katie loves felines. While it was a bold move, Katie clearly loved it.

