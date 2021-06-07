Here's Why Fans Are Comparing 1 Of Katie's Bachelorette Suitors To Dale

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season will introduce a whole bunch of fresh faces, but one of them looks... very familiar. When the cast list was revealed earlier in 2021, many fans noticed one of Katie’s men is the spitting image of Clare Crawley’s Final Rose recipient, Dale Moss. But don’t get me wrong: The Bachelorette’s Aaron Clancy has plenty of onscreen potential all on his own.

The 26-year-old hails from San Diego, where he works as an insurance agent at a company called Health IQ. Off the clock, he makes the most of his beachside lifestyle by surfing, weight-lifting, and swimming (all of which feature heavily on his Instagram). In fact, Aaron practically lives on the water: He was on the swim teams at Mt. San Antonio College and the University of California, San Diego, and before that, he worked as a swim coach and lifeguard. His UC San Diego bio also reveals some exclusive tidbits about his personal life, like the fact that he’s close with his parents and one of his favorite movies is Pacific Rim. It’s the little things, folks!

While Aaron isn’t super active on social media (he appears to have deactivated his Facebook account, possibly because his status as a Bachelorette contestant now makes him a public figure), there are a few things you can sleuth out about him on Instagram: He has a super-close group of pals and an adorable dog (who I just really want to see on the show, OK?!).

While this Bachelorette suitor looks a whole lot like Dale (or, at least he did on that one Bachelorette casting photo), only time will tell if he has the same Final Rose potential. Based on his Bachelorette bio alone, he and Katie seem to want similar things in a partner. Aaron “plans to leave a legacy behind” and own his own business, and he’s looking for a sharp, down-to-earth woman to encourage him every step of the way. It sounds like his confident ambition could mesh well with Katie’s, provided he’s just as dedicated to supporting her every step of the way, as well.

No matter what happens between him and Katie, though, let’s hope a future Aaron and Dale meetup, Parent Trap-style is in the cards for the future.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.