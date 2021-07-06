Here's Everything You Need To Know About Hunter From The Bachelorette

Being a member of Bachelor Nation means selecting contestants each season who you love (or low-key love to hate). With Season 17 of The Bachelorette in full swing, fans are starting to pick their favorite cast members who they hope will snatch the final rose. So, here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelorette’s Hunter Montgomery, from his real job to his Instagram.

The 34-year-old father of two is clearly looking for someone to not only be a partner to him but to his children as well. According to his official ABC bio, Hunter is an “expressive, passionate and outgoing person” who “doesn’t believe in holding back” and “lives to make [his kids] happy.” During Week 3, fans learned a little bit about Hunter’s previous marriage. The group date — hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall — revolved around Katie and the guys opening up about their pasts. It was during that date Hunter said he “failed at marriage” with his ex-wife and the pair drifted apart.

Considering he’s on a show all about love, it’s clear Hunter’s looking to find romance again. His bio says he’s always been romantic and that even as a child, he would write love letters and make mixtapes for his crushes. As for what he wants in a partner, his ideal woman would be compassionate, witty, and great at communicating — plus, she’d love his kids as much as he does.

Hunter From The Bachelorette’s Social Media

The Houston, Texas, dad has quite a big social media following (he has more than 64,000 followers on TikTok), on which he posts a lot of inspirational videos. As a “mental health warrior” (per Hunter’s Instagram bio), it’s obvious he’s a fan of lifting others up and is open about his sobriety journey. Unfortunately, there are no pictures of his pet parakeet, Zazu, on his socials, but here’s hoping Katie will fix that should they wind up together.

Hunter From The Bachelorette’s Job

When Hunter’s not doing dad things and posting on social, he’s working as a Software Strategist in Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, his passion is “helping companies revolutionize, automate, and grow through technology and best practice solutions.”

After showing Katie pictures of his children, Hunter ended up getting the group rose date during Week 5 — much to the disappointment of the other contestants. Whether he wins Season 17 or he’ll go home sans Katie, here’s hoping Hunter and fam finds someone perfect to join their pack.

The Bachelorette Season 17 continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.