There’s a lot to love about Season 17 Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze. The 26-year-old made quite the impression on Night 1 of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey after gifting the lead a stunning painting. While yes, the handsome visionary has some artistic major talent, he went viral during the June 21 episode for serving straight-up looks. After seeing Justin’s gaze all over your Twitter feed, you probably want to know more about this expressive contestant. From his job to his Instagram to his take on all the memes, here’s what you need to know about the guy whose facial features are a work of art.

In case you’re drawing a blank, Justin’s Bachelorette entrance involved not only his amazing rose painting and the use of a paintbrush (with lots of stroking jokes, of course), but also the first kiss of the night. During his on-camera interview, Justin said sharing the first kiss with Katie was incredible and he could “feel the chemistry already.”

In addition to being a talented smoocher and spectacular with a paintbrush (seriously, his social media is full of amazing artwork), Justin is clearly not afraid to express his feelings. In fact, that’s what really caused viewers to sit up and pay attention to him. In response to pretty much anything that happens onscreen, Justin’s face is there, just waiting to be turned into a meme.

As expected, Justin is clearly a good sport about the memes. In fact, he took to Twitter to joke about it, saying, “Not sure who works fast, Twitter or the camera man assigned to my face.”

Not only is Justin able to paint a mean painting, kiss like a pro, and laugh at himself, but according to his official ABC bio, he also has a “great career.” The Maryland native is an investment sales consultant in Baltimore and is a true family man. He looks to his parents — who have been married for over 30 years — as inspiration for what he wants in a partnership. His ideal woman is “trustworthy,” “committed to the idea of teamwork,” and is “equally beautiful on the inside and out” — all boxes Katie definitely checks off.

While Justin says he “does not like to dance” at all, he still considers himself to be very romantic and “holds a lot of value in having a strong intimate connection, both emotionally and physically.” Since Katie has been very clear about her intention of finding the one — and she’s definitely not afraid to express herself — maybe Justin is exactly what she’s looking for. Regardless, seeing Justin’s reactions to the rest of the season is exactly what Bachelor Nation needs.

The Bachelorette Season 17 continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.