BRB, Sobbing Forever About This Devastating Bachelorette Self-Elimination

Hearts all over Bachelor Nation have broken because fan-favorite Michael A. ended his Bachelorette journey. Despite being a major frontrunner, the single dad decided to pack his bags during the July 26 episode, a move that devastated viewers everywhere, not to mention the Bachelorette herself, Katie Thurston. If you’re wondering why Michael Allio went home on The Bachelorette, here’s the truth behind his hard decision.

Katie and Michael quickly connected at the start of the season, which makes sense, because Michael is the definition of a sweetheart. The 36-year-old entrepreneur lives in Akron, Ohio, where he raises his 4-year-old son, James. Since his wife, Laura, died of breast cancer in 2019, Michael has been raising his son as a single father. (He also started an apparel company called the L4 Project, which “raises awareness about and works to address the social, emotional, institutional, and financial challenges that accompany a battle with cancer and the corresponding implications on individuals and families” in his late wife’s honor.)

Heading into the competition, Michael made it clear he was looking for someone to not only love him, but his son as well. Katie seemed up for the challenge and continued to give Michael roses week after week. While Katie admitted she was most nervous to meet Michael’s family ahead of Hometowns week, she said the reason was because she felt so strongly about him. “He’s a good husband. He’s a good father,” she said at the start of the episode. “By choosing Michael, I become an instant mom. And that’s so exciting to me.” Considering how in-tune they were, it makes sense why Michael’s unexpected self-elimination was devastating to literally everyone.

Basically, during a FaceTime with James, Michael’s son asked him why he “didn’t want to see” him anymore. This, obviously upset Michael, who cried as soon as he hung up. “I can’t focus on anything else,” he said, before walking to Katie’s room to explain the situation.

“With hometowns coming up, I feel like it’s wrong for me to give you half of what you need me to be,” Michael told her, explain what James had said to him. “I’m not leaving because of us,” he said. “I’m leaving because my son needs his dad.”

More to come...