So Uh, Will Greg Grippo Become The Bachelor?

Katie Thurston’s made it clear from the start she’s a one-of-a-kind Bachelorette who’s looking for love. And while breaking hearts and dumping guys is the name of the game (or show, if you will), one of her frontrunner contestants couldn’t handle the pressure as Season 17 wound down. During the Aug. 2 episode, Greg Grippo made it clear he’s not sticking around for anything less than 100%. After his very dramatic exit during Episode 9 — plus a whole season’s worth of memorable moments — viewers are wondering whether Greg could be the next Bachelor.

Quick recap of one of the wildest Season 17 eliminations: After spending time with Greg’s family during the Aug. 2 episode, Katie and Greg chatted about their feelings and Greg told Katie he was in love with her through (happy) tears. After she didn’t say it back, however, Greg became visibly withdrawn. After Katie tried to get him to open up about his shift in mood, Greg said he felt like he was “losing his mind” and didn’t want to be there if she wasn’t going to pick him in the end.

The pair ended their date with a very tense goodbye kiss and Katie drove away. Since this is a reality show, however, that wasn’t the actual end at all. Still feeling super bummed about how their hometown date went, Greg later went to see Katie to continue their conversation.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After saying he felt hurt about Katie’s lack of a response to his profession of love, Greg admitted he had reached his breaking point. “It was never about a rose for me this week. And I wasn’t asking for you to profess your love,” Greg said. “I was just asking for Katie.” The couple continued to cry and talk and fight all over the resort before Greg finally peaced out and packed his bags.

After all this, it’s valid to wonder whether Greg could end up as the next lead after narrowly missing out on Katie’s final rose. Considering he made a great impression (literally — he got Katie’s first impression rose, after all) and made it all the way to hometowns, he’s definitely made a name for himself in the fandom. Plus, considering all the “I’m here for the right reason” vibes he gave off during his breakup with Katie, I could see the producers bringing him back to find love.

Only time will tell with this one, but considering how much the time the episode dedicated to his painful self-elimination, it’s very likely this won’t be the last time viewers will see Greg on their screens.

The Bachelorette Season 17 finale airs Monday, Aug. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.