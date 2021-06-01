This Guy On Katie’s Bachelorette Season Was Almost 1 Of Clare’s Suitors

As summer heats up, so does a brand-new season of The Bachelorette, and with it, new contestants to meet. And while Katie Thurston’s season will feature plenty of new faces, there’s a chance you’ve heard of one guy before, because he was originally cast on Clare Crawley’s season. So, who is The Bachelorette’s Greg Grippo?

While Greg ultimately didn’t make the cut on Clare’s season, he’s out to prove himself as serious husband material to Katie, and the 27-year-old New Jersey marketing manager has incredibly wholesome vibes. In his official ABC bio, Greg says he’s “serious about wanting to settle down” and wants to have six kids after traveling the world with his wife. Katie has been open about her desire to find a supportive, lifelong partner who knows what he wants, and Greg certainly seems to fit the bill. He also happens to live in the township of Edison, New Jersey, which Parenting.com ranked as the safest city in America back in 2014. If that doesn’t scream “future suburban dad,” I don’t know what does.

Greg’s family-first attitude carries over to his Insta page, which is largely dedicated to sweet pics with his family and friends (shoutout to his adorable nieces and nephew). According to his Bachelorette bio, he’s a hopeless romantic thanks to his parents, who taught him to never have anything less than sky-high relationship goals.

But that’s not all: He has a sporty side, too. Greg was the captain of his basketball team at his Division II school, Saint Michael’s College. His love for the game has clearly carried over into his post-grad life, because in a Bachelorette “Meet the Men” Insta post, he says his dream is to see LeBron James play basketball in person. You may recall that right after Matt James broke up with Katie during his Bachelor season, she mentioned she had already begun imagining football dates with their respective friend groups. If Greg gets her final rose, it sounds like lots of sporty outings could be in their future.

Katie’s on a journey to find a husband who embraces and supports her and all she brings to the table, and Greg is looking for a woman to grow old with and “treat like a queen.” For all viewers know, this could be a match made in Bachelor heaven.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.