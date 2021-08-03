Let's Break Down Every Moment That Led To Greg's Dramatic Bachelorette Exit

Warning: Spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 17 follow. At the beginning of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, it truly seemed like she and contestant Greg Grippo were meant to be. But this is the Bachelor franchise we’re talking about here, and sometimes pairings that seem too good to be true actually are. Even so, you may be wondering: Why did Greg leave The Bachelorette? His and Katie’s breakup was... a lot.

From the moment Greg stepped out of the limo on Night 1, he and Katie had undeniable chemistry. She gave him the first impression rose (which is often an indication a contestant will go far on The Bachelorette) *and* the first 1-on-1 date, a double honor that’s super rare in Bachelor Nation. They had a silly, sweet dynamic, while they seriously bonded over both grieving their late fathers. Come on, he was even the first guy she admitted to cameras that she was falling in love with! The signs were all there.

Eventually, it became clear that there was trouble in paradise after Greg began getting jealous of all the time Katie was spending with other guys. But their hometown went well, as Greg shared more about his late father and even told his family he thought Katie was The One. But when he told her he loved her and she didn’t say it back, he quickly began to spiral over the future of their relationship.

ABC

When they revisited the conversation later, things got even tougher, as Katie explained she didn’t want to tell anyone she loved them until only one guy was remaining. This definitely wasn’t what Greg wanted to hear, as he was still hung up on their conversation during hometowns. “You put up a wall [the night of our hometown date],” he told her. “During the day you were one way with me, and when I told you [I loved you] that night, you were completely different.”

Although Katie apologized, Greg wasn’t reassured. He ultimately decided he wasn’t able to stick around and left, leaving a devastated Katie ready to book her flight home as well. “It just keeps blowing up in my face,” she admitted to co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe, referencing both Michael Allio and Greg’s self-eliminations.

Bachelor Nation hasn’t seen such an intense breakup in a while, and I can only hope that Katie still gets a chance to find the partner she’s been looking for by the end. One thing is for sure, though: The Bachelorette Season 17 finale is going to be one to remember.