Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has officially come to an end, and the final few episodes were... intense, to say the least. After frontrunner Greg Grippo had an explosive breakup with Katie just a week after fan-favorite Michael Allio self-eliminated, Katie was left wondering whether going through with this whole process was even worth it. But she ultimately stuck around, and the season had a happy ending. But you may be wondering: Are Katie and Blake still together after The Bachelorette? Luckily, they revealed their relationship status during the “After The Finale Rose” segment of the finale.

Going into the finale, Katie’s ~journey~ to find love was in jeopardy. When Greg told Katie he loved her and she didn’t say it back, he began spiraling over their future and later decided to leave. Katie had told Greg he was her No. 1 and she could see herself getting engaged to him, so to have him suddenly leave so soon after Michael (another frontrunner) was a devastating blow. “It just keeps blowing up in my face,” Katie admitted to co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe after Greg’s exit.

Although Greg’s departure had Katie declaring she wanted to end her Bachelorette journey and go home, her season wasn’t done just yet. She decided to continue, and during Katie and Blake’s Fantasy Suite date, they both realized how serious their feelings were for each other. The couple said “I love you” to each other for the first time, and while Blake stressed about their future after a tense meeting with Katie’s family, he popped the question on proposal day. “You deserve the world, and I’m excited to be there for you and support you every day moving forward,” he said before getting down on one knee. Needless to say, she said yes!

ABC

Although Katie revealed her family didn’t know she was engaged until they watched the finale, they’re now out in the open about where they stand. “Every day our love continues to grow stronger and stronger,” Katie said on the “After The Final Rose” segment. “We’re just really excited to start our lives together.”

And for Blake, the feeling is mutual. “The way you carried yourself [throughout the season] was super impressive,” he told Katie. “When I watch this back, it makes me realize exactly why I came on. You were everything I thought you were going to be. The way you carry yourself is also really sexy.”

They ended the night with a sweet surprise: Several audience members held up boomboxes playing the song Katie and Blake danced to on their very first date. And with that, another Bachelorette season got a happy ending.