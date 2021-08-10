Countless roses, several heartbreaking goodbyes, and one “I love you” later, Katie Thurston finally found her person. Halfway through the The Bachelorette’s Aug. 9 finale, Blake Moynes got down on one knee and asked Katie to marry him. And regardless of how you feel about how things ended this season, Blake's proposal to Katie on The Bachelorette was something special.

“Since day one, it’s been a connection and an understanding that seemed too good to be true, but I knew,” Blake told Katie. “I knew the moment that I first met you and you called me trouble, or the way that you looked at me the night of the concert while we were dancing … or just the fact that we literally don’t need words to communicate at all.”

Katie, along with all of Bachelor Nation watching at home, started tearing up at his words. “With you, I just honestly knew, and I know how great of a wife you’re gonna be, mother you’re gonna be. But I know there’s things that scare you and I know that you, in the past, have talked about how you’ve had to compromise the way that you are to make relationships work, and I don’t want you to do that,” Blake continued. “But I can’t give you what you came here for, because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward. So that being said — Katie Lane Thurston, will you marry me?”

Of course, Katie said yes. “You have made me the happiest woman alive, and in a world of change, I want to be your constant,” Katie told her now-fiancé. “I love you today, tomorrow, and forever, and I can’t wait for our adventure to begin.”

Blake may have been a latecomer this season, but his chemistry with Katie was evident from the get-go. At the end of Week 4, she officially invited him to join her cast, and one episode later, they bonded on a one-on-one date. Before heading to their highly anticipated Fantasy Suite date (because, let’s be honest, we all knew their overnight would be fire), Blake opened up about falling in love with Katie, and she decided to break her own rule and share that she loved him, too.

Katie’s journey to hand out her final rose wasn’t without its thorns. In the season’s penultimate episode, former frontrunner Greg Grippo self-eliminated, leaving her crushed, confused, and unsure if she wanted to see the rest of her season through. Blake, meanwhile, wasn’t sure he was ready to propose up until the very end. “There’s a difference between talking about it and doing it, and I feel like there’s expectations. That’s what makes me nervous about it,” he said during a confessional interview before popping the question. “I’m just stressed out.”

Thankfully, it worked out in the end. When asked if her happy ending was worth all the heartache, drama, and pain during the “After The Finale Rose” segment, Katie’s answer couldn’t have been clearer. “A thousand percent yes,” she said. “I’m so lucky. I love him so much.”