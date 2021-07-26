4 Clues Blake Wins Katie's Bachelorette Season

Katie Thurston’s search to find love on The Bachelorette is nearing its end. She’s made it clear she’s not messing around when it comes to finding her lifelong partner, leaving fans wondering who (if anyone!) becomes her fiancé in the season finale. And sure, Greg Grippo initially seemed like Katie’s clear frontrunner. But there are also plenty of clues Blake Moynes wins Katie’s Bachelorette season — and they just might have you convinced.

Many Bachelor Nation viewers were skeptical when they found out Blake was joining Katie’s season four episodes in, and I don’t blame them. After all, since Blake appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette season, Katie is actually the third Bachelorette he’s dated. (That has to be some kind of record, no?) But he assured Katie he became enamored with her while watching Matt James’ Bachelor season and felt like he had to meet her.

She ultimately decided to let him join the competition, and from the get-go, they had undeniable chemistry together. He even held a boombox under her window to cheer her up after a breakup, Say Anything-style. But can Katie and Blake’s Bachelorette connection turn into a decades-long romance? Let’s break down the hints that he’ll take home the final rose.

01 They had a connection before the show even started. It’s no secret Blake does his research. Remember when he read an entire book about dementia and Alzheimers to prepare to connect with Clare Crawley over her mother’s health? Similarly, he’s been into Katie since seeing her on The Bachelor, and as fans learned on the show, the two chatted in the DMs before Blake even showed up. That means they already had a more friendly relationship going into the season than any of the other guys, and that familiarity could pay off big time.

02 Their chemistry is off the charts. ABC Katie and Blake have had an easy, sweet rapport since they first met. Plus, their physical connection is truly something else. Did anyone else feel like they shouldn’t have been watching their post-boombox makeout sesh?! These two seem ready for Fantasy Suites, like, yesterday.

03 The previews hint Katie and Greg will have a messy breakup. Unless there’s a major twist, it doesn’t seem like Katie will get engaged to Justin or Michael. Greg has been one of the true frontrunner on Katie’s season since Night 1, but the July 19 Bachelorette promo teases what looks like a devastating end to their relationship.

04 Blake and Katie have Tayshia’s blessing. Yes, Katie is the third Bachelorette Blake has dated. But their relationship seems super genuine, and even his ex (and the show’s current co-host) Tayshia Adams is rooting for them. “I just know that he has a really good heart,” she said during a recent Good Morning America appearance. “He’s genuine, he’s sincere, and he is ready for marriage. And that’s really what Katie was looking for. She said from day one, looking at me, ‘I want to get engaged at the end of this.’ And Blake had all the right intentions, so I figured that they would be a great match.”

So, will Katie’s season end with her getting engaged to Blake? You can find out by watching new episodes of The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.