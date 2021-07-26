4 Clues Blake Wins Katie's Bachelorette Season

Katie Thurston’s search to find love on The Bachelorette is nearing its end. She’s made it clear she’s not messing around when it comes to finding her lifelong partner, leaving fans wondering who (if anyone!) becomes her fiancé in the season finale. And sure, Greg Grippo initially seemed like Katie’s clear frontrunner. But there are also plenty of clues Blake Moynes wins Katie’s Bachelorette season — and they just might have you convinced.
Many Bachelor Nation viewers were skeptical when they found out Blake was joining Katie’s season four episodes in, and I don’t blame them. After all, since Blake appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette season, Katie is actually the third Bachelorette he’s dated. (That has to be some kind of record, no?) But he assured Katie he became enamored with her while watching Matt James’ Bachelor season and felt like he had to meet her.
She ultimately decided to let him join the competition, and from the get-go, they had undeniable chemistry together. He even held a boombox under her window to cheer her up after a breakup, Say Anything-style. But can Katie and Blake’s Bachelorette connection turn into a decades-long romance? Let’s break down the hints that he’ll take home the final rose.
