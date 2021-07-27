Fans Are Clamoring For This Bachelorette Star To Be The Next Bachelor

As Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette journey wraps up, many viewers are already thinking about the future. Although it’s still unclear who the next male lead will be, Bachelor Nation has already fallen hard for one fan-favorite. So, will Michael Allio be the next Bachelor? Fans are ready to watch him hand out roses.

From the jump, Michael seemed almost too good to be true. He was a sweet, sensitive guy opening himself up to falling in love again after losing his wife to cancer, and a single dad to his adorable 4-year-old son James. Michael says killer emotional one-liners like “What a gift to be able to fall in love twice,” and as we learned during one group date, loves drag queens. What more could you want?!

Until the July 26 episode, it really seemed like Katie and Michael could end up together. They had a genuine connection from the start, and she told him that life with him James would be “a dream.” But after James worried that Michael didn’t want to see him on a FaceTime call, the single dad knew he needed to go be with his son. So he thanked Katie for helping him learn to fall in love again, and headed out because “a beautiful boy needs his dad.” Meanwhile, a devastated Katie told the camera, “It’s very possible that my person just left.” I’m not crying, you’re crying!

During the July 26 “Men Tell All” special, Michael told co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams that plenty was left unsaid between him and Katie. If she was willing to give him another chance, he’d absolutely be down to give their relationship another shot. Although Katie remained convinced that everything happens for a reason, Kaitlyn and Tayshia tearfully told him they’re all rooting for him to find love.

Michael has an emotional backstory, a great way with words, and as a single dad looking for love again, he’s absolutely in this for the right reasons. The Ohio native definitely got a potential Bachelor edit, but he doesn’t seem willing to leave his son for that long ever again. Can someone please set up a Bachelor daycare so we can get the Michael season everyone deserves?! Fans will have to wait and see what happens, but this fan-favorite is definitely one to watch.