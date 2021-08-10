During a normal Bachelorette finale, the No. 1 question on viewers’ minds is who the lead’s final pick is. But if the last several Bachelor Nation seasons have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. As Katie Thurston’s finale began, many viewers were on the edge of their seats waiting to find out how Katie’s reunion with a certain former frontrunner would go down. And Katie and Greg’s “After The Final Rose” reunion did not disappoint.

It’s not a stretch to say Katie and Greg had one of the most intense breakups in Bachelor Nation history. Honestly, what made it so upsetting was how unexpected it felt. Going into hometowns, the duo were in a great place and Greg’s family remarked he was the happiest they’ve seen him since his dad passed away. But Greg seemed to grow increasingly jealous of Katie’s relationship with the other men, and after she didn’t say “I love you” back to him, he began spiraling over their future.

Things got worse when they revisited the conversation and Greg became convinced Katie wasn’t being completely real with him. “During the day you were one way with me, and when I told you [I loved you] that night, you were completely different,” he said during the season’s penultimate episode. “I deserve better.”

Katie was still seething over Greg’s decision to leave the show during their “After The Final Rose” reunion — and she made sure he knew it.

“I never felt that you actually intended to probably ever get engaged in that journey together,” she told him during their reunion. “You’re saying I’m not validating you enough, but you got the first impression rose, the 1-on-1, every group date.” She alleged that he gaslit her, although Greg insisted he came onto the show with every intention of looking for love with her.

But Katie remained unconvinced, even bringing up a fan theory that Greg went on the show to help his acting career. “[You were] using me to get the experience, the exposure, dare I say the acting practice at my expense,” she told him, to which Greg replied, “I hate to break it to you. As much as I wish I was, I’m no Meryl Streep.”

He continued to defend his actions on the show. “I know you’re the Bachelorette, but that doesn’t put you any higher in this relationship, and me any lower,” he told her. “I emptied my heart out to you on that couch, and all I got was a pat on the back. I just wanted something real.”

It was all... a lot! There’s clearly still a lot of hurt between the two of them, but as Katie said, “When he left, so did everything I felt for him.” And that’s that.