Yep, This Bachelorette Contestant Faked His Accent On Night 1

When it comes to making a memorable limo entrance in the Bachelor franchise, faking an accent is certainly one way to stand out from the crowd. Just think back to Bri, who went viral after faking an Australian accent on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season. Well, another accent faker just showed up on Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but his chances of winning the lead’s heart seem markedly better. I’m talking about Andrew Spencer, who already seems to be making waves with Katie.

As Andrew got out of the limo on Night 1, he introduced himself with an, um... attempt at a British accent, before breaking character and admitting to Katie that he was from Chicago. She later told him his accent was “really good,” so she must really be into him. But they have real chemistry, and he appears in the season preview quite a bit, so Andrew is emerging as a real contender. Let’s break down what to know about him.

Like many Bachelor Nation standouts before him, Andrew is a talented athlete. After playing football in the Division II school Winona State, the Chicago native moved to Vienna, Austria to play for the Dacia Vienna Vikings (aka one of Europe’s most prolific American football teams). And he even has a Bachelorette connection: His cousin, former NFL player Clay Harbor, nominated him for Katie’s season. Yep, the very same Clay who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season and Bachelor in Paradise.

Andrew’s Instagram shows just how worldly he is, and he’s always showing off keen fashion sense whether he’s in his hometown (where he lives and works part-time as a football coach) or jetting off around the world.

In terms of romance, Andrew isn’t afraid to pull out all the stops. According to his Bachelorette bio, he’s the type of guy who will drive for hours to just to deliver lunch and fresh flowers to a special woman. The one thing he can’t stand is poor communication, and luckily, Katie is a pro at making her thoughts and desires known! Here’s hoping they’ll make an iconic match.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.