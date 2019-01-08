2018 denied us of the international delight that was Bachelor Winter Games, but on Night One of his Bachelor season, Colton Underwood probably thought his contestants represented his own Olympics session. While three women introduced themselves in another language, another new contestant had an Australian accent when she met the former NFL player. In a ballsy move, the woman confessed to the camera that she faked the accent to be unique, prompting the first big LOL of the night. Who is Bri on The Bachelor? The 24-year-old clearly arrived at the mansion with her eyes on the prize.

In a moment first released via The Bachelor's social media prior to the season premiere, Bri exited the limo with her game face on, introducing herself and immediately fooling Colton and any unaware viewers with her slightly shaky attempt at an Australian accent. "I was hoping that you're kind of a sucker for accents," she told him. "I didn't know what you'd think about it."

Congrats, girl, you called it! Already a little overwhelmed with bilingual women and first names he could barely pronounce, Colton was all over the idea of a girl from Down Under and said he loved her accent. Seeming a little tougher than she appeared during her arrival, Bri then told producers, "I'm not really Australian, but you have to do what you can to stand out."

The bold decision had Bachelor Nation in hysterics both before and during Jan. 7's premiere episode. From pointing out that Bri actually didn't lie about being Australian to deciding to watch the show just for her antics, Twitter is definitely on board with her ruse. After all, aren't shenanigans like these the real reason why we watch The Bachelor year after year?

Winter Games' resident Australians Courtney and Lily stopped by the Los Angeles watch party to critique Bri's accent, and Bri briefly appeared for the grading session, too. Still, other than giving up the Aussie act and using her regular voice in the live shot, she's still a big mystery. Her ABC cast bio reads:

A model from Southern California, Bri is much more than just a pretty face. She played soccer for eight years, enjoys hiking and camping, and loves to hit the snowboard slopes. Her biggest dating fear? Farting too loudly. (Don't worry Bri, we won't tell Colton.)

OK, so Bri is open to fake accents, but not toilet humor. Also according to her bio page, she's been modeling since she was 14 and loves when her date notices her outfits.

While the episode lacked any further conversations between Bri and Colton that revealed the truth, Night One gimmicks never last too long if you score a rose. Old-school Bachelorette fans may remember the guy on Ashley Hebert's 2011 season who wore a mask for several weeks of the competition, but today's fast-paced Bachelor Nation usually doesn't have time for many running gags. However, if Bri makes it to Bachelor in Paradise this summer, expect her cast intro to poke fun at her Australian past.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 14, on ABC.