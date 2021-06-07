Here’s Everything To Know About Thomas On Katie’s Bachelorette Season

The year 2021 is the year for love — at least, that’s what The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston is hoping. The Season 17 lead’s journey to find romance (again) is officially underway and a new season means new contestants to fall in love with. With 29 men (and one mystery man in a box) competing for Katie’s heart, things are bound to get heated this summer. As you start to pick your favorite cast members, Thomas Jacobs will probably get your attention for one reason or another. After taking a peek at his Instagram and learning more about his job and everyday life, there’s a v good chance he’ll be someone to keep your eye on.

The 28-year-old real estate broker comes from Poway, California, and after perusing his Zillow profile (which is a thing real brokers have, I guess?), it seems like he’s kind of a big deal. He attended the University of San Diego, where he played college sports before starting his career in real estate. According to his profile, he’s been one of the top 3% of real estate pros in his area since 2016 and has secured a spot in the San Diego Association of Realtors Circle of Excellence year after year.

While his career success might make you think he’s all work, it’s pretty clear Thomas wants a family of his own as well. Well, a family of his own in addition to his two dogs, Leo and Sophia.

According to his official ABC bio, Thomas “is a true believer that everything happens for a reason” and is “done looking for just a good time and is ready to find the one to last a lifetime.” And yes, he knows exactly what he’s looking for. “His dream woman is beautiful, athletic, mature, and ready to be his partner in life.”

Even though his Instagram is either very new or very scrubbed (as of June 7, there are only four posts, the oldest of which dates back to February 2021), it seems Thomas is big on his fitness, his pups, and quoting The Titanic. Whether Katie will become his “Rose” or his hopes sink like a big ship that struck an iceberg, only time will tell. In the meantime, I’m just hoping his dogs make a guest appearance on the show.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.