With a new Bachelorette season comes another slew of Bachelor Nation heartbreaks. Maybe fans think the lead gave the wrong person her final rose, or one of the guys shares an especially tragic backstory. But in my opinion, it’s often most upsetting when a man with lots of potential is sent home before viewers truly got a chance to know him. And now that he’s been sent packing from Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, early fan-favorite John Hershey is already getting the Grocery Store Joe treatment.

Although he got relatively little screen time during his three weeks on The Bachelorette, John quickly won over viewers with his sweetness and million-dollar smile. When the poor guy was in way over his head during a mud wrestling date, he grinned the whole time and chuckled, “I’m hoping to last, like 10 seconds out there before I’m unconscious.” And he did! John also knows how to make a lady special: When Katie walked in later that night, he even stood up as she entered the room.

Alas, viewers will not get to enjoy John’s adorable quips for the rest of the season, because he was sadly sent home at the second rose ceremony. Since the rest of the men decided to unionize against early season villain Karl, who pitted himself against the other guys and insisted some of them weren’t there for the right reasons, it was easy to forget other contestants were sent packing, too. Unfortunately John was one of them, and the men even clapped for him as he headed out. Everyone’s favorite San Diego guy left gracefully, but Twitter was devastated.

And even though John’s time on The Bachelorette was tragically cut short, plenty of Bachelor Nation fans are more than willing to shoot their shot.

You might as well clear John’s schedule for Bachelor in Paradise now, ABC, because fans are ready.

The Bachelorette Season 17 continues Monday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.