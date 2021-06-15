It wouldn’t be The Bachelorette without talking about sex, but by now Bachelor Nation knows it also means there’s a good chance production will make someone feel uncomfortable about their sex lives. Whether they’re negatively framed as a sex worker (which is, you know, not a negative thing) or they’re ostracized for never having sex or being kissed, contestants’ sex lives — or lack thereof — are usually used as a plot point. And it looks like Mike Planeta is no exception. The San Diego native is already getting the ~inexperienced guy~ edit, even though there’s a lot more to the gym owner than just his sex life.

Heading into Week 2, it quickly became apparent Mike’s sexual history was going to be a Big Thing. The former professional baseball player is serious about his faith and finding his other half. During the June 14 group date, Katie’s suiters had to “perform” and show why they each were the best lovers, a task which had Mike understandably upset.

As a self-proclaimed “one-woman type of guy,” the 31-year-old let Katie — and the rest of the contestants and all of America — in on his very personal choice of saving sex for marriage during the June 14 episode.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While it’s not so great that the franchise pulls these exploited moves, Mike’s heartfelt confession had a positive impact on Katie. “Mike acknowledged that he knows exactly who I am. For him to choose to be here for me — knowing who I am and how I am — that's probably what hit me the most,” she said before awarding him the “greatest lover of all time” trophy.

In addition to knowing how to open up, Mike describes himself as “easygoing, social, goofy and disciplined,” per his official ABC bio. Even though he occasionally calls himself “basic,” you’d be surprised at just how un-basic the California native actually is. His Instagram is full of pictures of his dogs (he has four), his athletic past, and his family. In fact, he says his family is “extremely important” to him, and he wants to find someone his parents and three sisters love.

In addition to a partner who blends into his pack, Mike’s looking for someone who “loves staying active, will make him laugh, and most importantly, has the same set of values as he does.”

More to come...