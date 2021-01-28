Brittany Galvin had a rough first week when she joined Matt James' season of The Bachelor during the Jan. 25 episode. Not long after the Chicagoan made her big entrance, fellow contestant and Chi-town resident Anna Redman shared a rumor she heard about Brittany with other women on the show, saying someone told her the new contestant was an "escort" back home. She denied the claim on-camera during the night's episode, and on Wednesday, Jan. 27, Brittany Galvin responded to the escort rumor with a more in-depth statement in an Instagram story.

There was a lot of unpack from Anna's claims during the Jan. 25 episode. First of all, this was just a rumor; it doesn't seem like Anna has any actual proof about Brittany's profession. Further, her comments contribute to the ongoing stigmatization of sex work. Brittany addressed both of these issues in her Jan. 27 IG story.

"It's 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others," Brittany wrote in her story. "Jealousy and hate really come out when others are doing better in life but why? Focus on yourself, and if you're not happy with where you're at then work on yourself!"

While the Bachelor star reaffirmed she is not an escort herself, she made sure to shout out those who are sex workers in her statement: "For the people who are [escorts], don't let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are so powerful. I'm here to support you like you have to me!"

Brittany also explained why she is set on denying the rumor rather than just letting it go.

"Side note: I saw a YouTube video of women asking why I cared so much if it's not true. If this happened to me in the real world I'd brush it off because I know my truth," she explained. "But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation, and future relationships."

She ended her statement with another short IG story calling for peace, writing: "Lastly, yes it was a sh*tty thing to do, but let's not destroy someone's life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don't want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all."

As of now, Brittany seems to be fully done with this rumor and the drama surrounding it. Fans will have to wait and see if the drama continues on-screen in future Bachelor episodes.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.