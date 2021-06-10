As summer kicks off, so does the latest season of The Bachelorette, and with it comes new contestants to meet. True, it’s still too early to have solid opinions about most of the guys. Even so, one has already set himself from the crowd. I’m talking about Tre, who became an early Bachelorette fan-favorite on Night 1.

The 26-year-old had one of the most memorable entrances this season, jumping out of a ball pit to introduce himself to Bachelorette Katie Thurston. And later, when Tre saw fellow contestants Aaron and Cody fighting for literally no reason, he responded with an instantly iconic catchphrase: “None of the beef, I’m vegetarian.” Later, Katie called his name first during the rose ceremony, so hopefully Tre is here to stay. But what else should Bachelor Nation know about him?

Well, he hails from Covington, Georgia, where his LinkedIn page says he works as a software engineer for The Home Depot’s corporate offices. Outside of the office, Tre’s official bio states that his favorite activity is meeting friends for brunch and book club, and you know what? Same. As he proved in the premiere, he has some mean harmonica skills, and he’s “irrationally” terrified of piranhas. But I’m pretty sure piranhas can still get you during a swim in the ocean, so Tre, it’s a valid fear to have.

Above all, though, Tre is a super family-oriented guy. His bio notes that he comes from a big, close, and loving family, and wants as many kids as he and his wife can comfortably afford. At this point, Bachelorette contestants who want a huge family is something of a trope, but we love a man who’s realistic about it all!

When it comes to that special someone, Tre is looking for a “strong, confident woman” who is “not afraid to let passion and spontaneity dictate life’s direction.” Honestly, that sounds a whole lot like Katie. So who knows? Maybe Tre’s sweet, playful energy will result in him receiving Katie’s final rose.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.