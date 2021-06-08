Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season is just getting started, but it’s already featured what may be the most bizarre fight scene in Bachelor Nation history. There have been plenty of silly arguments over the years, typically stemming from contestants’ past grudges against one another, or one contestant’s conviction that another isn’t there for the “right reasons.” But Aaron and Cody’s Bachelorette fight was just plain confusing.

For the most part, Night 1 was uncharacteristically chill this season. Guest hosts and former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were there to cheer Katie on from the sidelines, and she seemed to genuinely connect with a lot of men... even the one dressed as a cat, and the one who spent the entire night hanging out inside a giant box. Love wins!

The only confrontation came courtesy of two of the guys: 26-year-old Aaron Clancy and 27-year-old Cody Menk. At one point during the cocktail party, Aaron pulled Cody aside to make it clear where they stand. “I don’t like you bro. Like, I’ve never liked you,” Aaron said. “And that’s fine. We don’t have to talk at all. And it’s not my fault I don’t like you.”

A perplexed Cody replied, “Well, you don’t like me, so that is your fault.” He seemed just as confused as the audience in his confessional interview. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, dude?” he said. Then the show cut back to their drama, as Aaron insisted, “I’m literally just telling you exactly what’s up.” As he started to walk off, Cody called after him, “All right, I don’t agree with anything you said. I don’t think there was a need for that at all.”

What just happened?! Members of Bachelor Nation are calling it “the most random fight in Bachelor franchise history,” and honestly, I’m inclined to agree. Even Katie herself is confused.

Maybe Aaron had plenty of champagne and felt obligated to let Cody know he implicitly disliked him. But they’re both from San Diego and are involved in the fitness world, so maybe Aaron has heard some local gossip about Cody that made him less than pleased to see him on Night 1. The season preview teases plenty of upcoming drama, and since Aaron and Cody both received a rose, Bachelor Nation will have to wait and see how their beef factors into Katie’s journey.

The Bachelorette Season 17 continues at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.