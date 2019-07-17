40 BTS Words You Should Know Once You Join The ARMY

Unlike most artists who release individual albums that are conceptually independent from one another, BTS often releases their albums in duologies or trilogies.

HYY: This acronym refers to BTS' The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, the second era in their discography from 2015 to 2016. If you're looking for the Hs and Ys in there, don't bother: HYYH stands for "Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa," the Korean phrase meaning "The Most Beautiful Moment." The HYYH era was notable for kicking off the Bangtan Universe. HYYH also saw a huge boost in popularity for BTS with the release of their song "I Need U."

Love Yourself: BTS’ Love Yourself era refers to their album trilogy consisting of Love Yourself: Her, Love Yourself: Tear, and Love Yourself: Answer. As you can tell by the titles, the series was all about BTS’ journey to finding self-love. It solidified the group’s place in the western music industry in several ways. First, Her debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 in September 2017, making it the group’s highest-charting album at the time, as well as the highest-charting K-Pop album overall. Tear smashed that record by debuting at No. 1, becoming BTS’ first album to reach the top spot. Its position also made BTS the first-ever K-Pop group to have a No. 1 record. Answer was their second album to debut at No. 1, and ever since then, BTS’ following records have always debuted at the top.

Map of the Soul: Map of the Soul is the name of BTS’ series of albums that launched in April 2019 with the release of Map of the Soul: Persona. The series was inspired by psychologist Carl Jung’s theory that there are a set number of pieces that make up the human psyche. Jung broke the psyche down into three main archetypes: the anima/animus, the shadow, and the persona.

Fans were initially surprised the second album in the MotS series was called 7 instead of Shadow (the title ARMYs came up with based on Carl Jung’s teachings). RM would later confirm ARMYs were right about their theory at BTS’ Feb. 21 MotS: 7 press conference, explaining the boys ended up combining two albums (which were going to be called Shadow and Ego) into the one we now know as 7 after their extended vacation from August to September 2019.