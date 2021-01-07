BTS' 2021 schedule is off to a strong start. After performing at Big Hit Labels' New Year's Eve virtual concert, the group is now heading for an appearance at the Golden Disk Awards, a two-night event honoring both digital and physical music achievements. Considering BTS dominates in both categories thanks to their large, dedicated fanbase, it's no surprise "Dynamite" and Map of the Soul: 7 got nominated. Since the GDAs will mark BTS' first performance of the year, ARMYs definitely won't want to miss out. Here's how to stream the 2021 Golden Disk Awards so you can see all the action.

Fans have a lot to be excited about for this year's GDAs. For one, the show's theme is all about having hope things will get better in 2021. Due to people trying to get through this "new normal" of the coronavirus pandemic, each performance will try to bring "consolation" to viewers. According to Koreaboo, the word "RE," which means "again," is being used as the slogan for the ceremony. To go along with this theme of prosperity, the show also took inspiration from the 1925 novel The Great Gatsby. The book is set during the roaring 20s, which was a decade of economic growth, which is why the GDAs stage will be a "neon party filled with dancing and splendor."

The GDAs announced it nominations on Dec. 10, with BTS' "Dynamite" scoring a nom for Digital Song of the Year and Map of the Soul: 7 getting recognized for Album of the Year. BTS is also nominated for the Popularity Award, meaning they have several chances of winning.

The ceremony will take place over the course of two days on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. It'll start promptly at 3:30 p.m. KST (that's 1:50 a.m. ET) on several digital platforms. Those from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, and Chile can watch using LIVECON.TV. Access to both days of the ceremony will cost fans 5.99. See more info about which platforms you can stream the show on below.

The 2021 Golden Disk Awards is a can't-miss event for ARMYs, so make sure to clear out your schedule this weekend!