On Sunday, Dec. 6, BTS continued to sweep awards season by performing some of their biggest hits at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. While rapper Suga was unfortunately not able to attend as he is still recovering from a shoulder surgery, the boys of BTS still found an unexpected way to pay tribute to the OT7. Judging from their responses on Twitter, Suga’s hologram in BTS’ 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards performance made ARMYs way more emotional than they'd expected.

Fresh off of their successful Melon Music Awards run the night before, the K-pop group gifted fans another live performance for the MAMAs on Dec. 6. While the ceremony was held without a live audience due to the pandemic, BTS still managed to make waves by becoming the first artists in history to win 'Artist Of The Year' for the fifth consecutive year — and, true to form, they brought their trademark dance moves and vocals to play.

Unfortunately, Suga, who took home the Best Rock Award the previous night at the Melon Music Awards, was forced to skip out on the ceremony due to surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum. However, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made it clear their seventh group member was on their minds by virtually making him a part of their performance. Their solution? A very realistic holograph of the star, which showed him dressed in white and stepping in to sing along with the rest of the BTS members.

ICYMI, the rapper decided to secretly undergo surgery after dealing with pain for years. Suga opened up about his experience post-op during a livestream for V Live, and according to a translation from Twitter user @choi_bts2, "The decisive moment he decided to have a surgery finally was when he film[ed a] commercial [for] Chilsung cider. It's only a 50ml plastic bottle but he couldn't hold it because of the pain."

So, when Suga suddenly appeared during the performance in holograph form, it's safe to say ARMYs were shook. Many reported feeling extremely emotional that his fellow group members found a way to include him even from afar.

Only time will tell whether BTS decides to incorporate more Suga holograms in their future performances, such as their highly-anticipated New Year's Eve Live performance on Dec. 31. In the meantime, here's to wishing Suga a speedy recovery so ARMYs can see all seven members together IRL as soon as possible.