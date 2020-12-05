ARMYs knew BTS was going to go all out for their 2020 Melon Music Awards performance, and one particular moment from the routine left fans speechless. The group kicked off their big performance with a gorgeous ballet set to their song "Black Swan." The number showed off tons of technical skill, and these tweets about BTS' Jungkook lifting Jimin at the 2020 Melon Music Awards are calling the moment pure art.

BTS were the big winners at this year's Melon Music Awards, taking home the prizes in all of the top categories: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. And the boy band proved they deserved those awards by delivering a massive performance on the show's stage. The group performed a medley of their recent hits "Black Swan," "ON," "Life Goes On," and "Dynamite," and fans were stunned at the visuals from the very beginning as Jungkook and Jimin opened the performance with a stunning ballet set to the orchestral version of "Black Swan."

For the dance, Jungkook and Jimin dressed in all white while the rest of the dancers were clad in black. The two BTS members showed off their ballet skills with a captivating lift in the middle of the performance, as Jungkook lifted Jimin in the air and spun him around to the music. Fans were quick to praise the lift on social media, calling the moment art.

This isn't the first time BTS have shown off their incredible dancing ability to "Black Swan." The group gave a dance-heavy performance of the song at the beginning of 2020 on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Jimin in particular got to flex his amazing contemporary dance training in the music video for the song.

"Black Swan" was released as the lead single from BTS' seventh studio album Map of the Soul: 7 at the beginning of 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic made touring impossible for the group following the album's release, BTS have performed tracks from the release via virtual concerts several times throughout 2020. In November, BTS followed up the album with their latest release, Be, which features their biggest English-language crossover hit to date in "Dynamite."

With more fans than ever before, its clear BTS is going to keep delivering memorable performances that stun audiences every time they get the chance.