Here's How To Stream The 2020 Melon Music Awards, So You Don't Miss BTS

It's hard to believe, but BTS only has a handful of performances left this year, and one of them is the Melon Music Awards. ARMYs know BTS always goes all out for the MMAs, so they can't wait to see what surprises the guys have planned this time. If you've been looking for a link to watch the show, you can end your search now because here's how to stream the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

The most important thing you should know is the event will take place over the course of four days from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, starting at 7 p.m KST (that's 5 a.m. ET). The main ceremony will take place on the final day. Melon released their schedule for MMA Week ahead of the event and it revealed so many exciting details. For example, the first two days will bring together MC JaeJae, AB6IX’s Daehwi, ONF’s Wyatt, and Golden Child’s Jangjun for an idol panel, during which they'll talk about all things K-Pop. Artists like DAY6 (Even of Day), Gaho, and LEENALCHI are also expected to perform on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, while singer Jeong Sewoon will conduct interviews on Dec. 4. Finally, the main ceremony on Dec. 5 will feature performances from BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, NCT, Stray Kids, and more.

ARMYs are so hyped to see BTS take the stage. Last year, the group blew fans away with a nearly 40 minute-long performance, during which they sang all their biggest hits and each member had his own solo stage. Their 2019 performance had so many background dancers and special effects, so fans know their 2020 stage will be even more epic.

You can watch the MMAs live on the Melon official website, Kakao TV, or on 1theK's YouTube channel. Considering BTS' 2019 performance was uploaded on YouTube shortly after the ceremony, fans can also expect an official video of their 2020 performance to be shared on the platform as well. That means if you sleep in and accidentally miss the show, you can just catch up later.

BTS' December 2020 schedule is stacked and ARMYs are loving everything about it so far.