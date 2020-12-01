Despite their tour getting postponed, BTS accomplished so much in 2020, like dropping two No. 1 albums, sending three singles to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and securing a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group. In between all those achievements, the group gave fans countless virtual performances to enjoy. Now that the year is coming to a close, ARMYs are looking forward to BTS' December 2020 schedule to see how the boys will close out their most historic year yet.

As always, BTS' monthly schedule is stacked with appearances, interviews, and performances. The group is kicking things off with a Grammy Museum interview on Dec. 1. Fans will be happy to hear Suga took part in the interview before taking a break to recover from his shoulder surgery.

On Dec. 2, BTS will perform "Dynamite" at the FNS Music Festival on Japan's Fuji TV. The same day, they'll also drop their second behind-the-scenes video of them visiting Maple Story game studios.

From Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, fans can tune in to the Melon Music Awards. BTS are nominated in several categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, and the Netizen Popularity Award, so the show is a can't-miss event for ARMYs. On top of all that, BTS is set to perform. Of course, during the middle of MMAs week, fans will celebrate Jin's 28th birthday on Dec. 4.

Afterward, fans have another year-end award show to be excited about, and that's the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Dec. 6. BTS is set to perform at the show as well.

Following their award show blitz, BTS will have an interview on TBS on Dec. 7, another Maple Story video on Dec. 9, and an appearance at the Fact Music Awards on Dec. 12. ARMYs will have plenty of content to watch because an Ask Anything Chat is coming their way on Dec. 13, followed by BTS' Break The Silence movie premiering on Weverse on Dec. 16.

BTS will have a bit of a break before they perform at the 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon Festival on Christmas day. At last year's event, the group gave fans a Christmas medley, so it'll be exciting to see what they have in store this time around. ARMYs will then celebrate V's 25th birthday on Dec. 30. The same day, BTS will be awarded the Special International Music Award at the Japan Record Awards. Finally, on Dec. 31, BTS will perform at Big Hit's first-ever New Year's Eve concert.

See BTS' full December schedule below.

BTS is ending 2020 with a bang, and fans know 2021 is only going to be even better.