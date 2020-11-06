On Friday, Nov. 6, Big Hit Entertainment announced on Weverse that BTS' Suga will temporarily step away from the group's official activities in order to address a health problem. After hearing the news, fans wondered what happened to BTS' Suga's shoulder? You might remember his initial injury actually occurred many years ago.

“Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3," Big Hit Entertainment wrote. "The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician's advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery."

More to come...