BTS' two-day Map Of The Soul ON:E virtual concert was a mind-blowing experience for ARMYs. Throughout the night, fans were constantly taken aback at how big everything felt, from the cinematic VCRS and gorgeous set designs, to the hard-hitting choreography and epic dance breaks. A lot happened throughout the Oct. 10 and 11 weekend, and these 12 biggest moments from BTS’ Map Of The Soul ON:E concert are the ones that ARMYs will never forget.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many stars have turned to virtual concerts in order to connect with fans. BTS and ARMYs have a close relationship, so when the group couldn't perform live for fans this year, setting up a virtual concert was the next best thing. BTS' Map Of The Soul: ON:E was definitely a success because it drew in over 100 million ARMYs, breaking their viewing record for their Bang Bang Con concert, which amassed over 50 million fans on June 14.

BTS performed so many of their new songs off Map of the Soul: 7, including their solo songs and sub-unit tracks. The group also surprised fans by bringing back their biggest hits over the years, like "Boy In Luv" and "DNA." Finding out BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E setlist was one of the most exciting parts of the concert. In case you missed the show or simply want to relive it again, take a look at the biggest highlights from the show below.

1. The Transition From "ON" to "N.O."

The transition from "ON" to "N.O." was so totally seamless and the perfect way to start the concert.

2. "We Are BulletProof Pt. 2" & "Boy In Luv" Throwbacks

"We Are BulletProof Pt. 2" and "Boy In Luv" were released years ago, so it's rare seeing them on BTS' newer setlists. ARMYs couldn't help but gush when they saw the group bring these back.

3. President Kim Namjoon During "Intro: Persona"

By far, one of the highlights from the concert was RM's performance of "Intro: Persona" because it gave fans the President Kim Namjoon moment they've been waiting for.

4. Suga Performing "Interlude: Shadow"

Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" performance was so emotional and epic at the same time.

5. Jimin's Dance Solo in "Black Swan"

Ever since BTS released their "Black Swan" art film on Jan. 17, fans have been crossing their fingers Jimin would perform his own choreography to the orchestral version of the song. Fans thought his contemporary dance background would make him perfect for it, and they were right because Jimin's "Black Swan" dance solo was absolutely breathtaking.

6. Sub-Unit Performances

ARMYs were totally not prepared to see BTS' MOTS:7 sub-unit performances. While "UGH!" had fans rapping along with RM, Suga, and J-Hope, "Zero O'Clock" had fans amazed at Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's sweet vocals.

7. Jungkook Stealing Hearts During "My Time"

I don't have the words to describe this one — the clip above says it all.

8. Jimin's Clothing Changes In "Filter"

Jimin's clothing swap during "Filter" still has ARMYs stumped over how it even happened.

9. Jin Kissing & Hugging the Earth During "Moon"

Remember: Jin said ARMYs are the earth, which only makes this moment even sweeter.

10. V Performing "Inner Child" With His 'Younger' Self

V riding a carousel with a mini version of him was adorable and fans couldn't help but swoon.

11. J-Hope Being A Ray Of Sunshine During "Outro: Ego"

ARMYs, we were truly robbed of seeing J-Hope perform "Outro: Ego" live in concert this year because this looks like it would have been hype in-person.

12. Ending Ments & "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal"

BTS' debut performance of "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" is when all ARMYs shed tears. Hearing BTS' closing remarks just before this only made the performance even more emotional.

These were just some of the highlights of the night, because TBH, there were too many good moments of BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E concert to count.