BTS has done it again. Map of the Soul: 7 is a work of art and ARMYs are not disappointed. While it took what seemed like forever to fans for the boys to release their fourth album, the record was definitely worth the wait. Now that it's here, there is more talk than ever surrounding the rap talents of RM, Suga, and J-Hope, since "UGH!" is such a jam. Translation sites have helped a ton in allowing fans to understand what each song is about, like what BTS' "UGH!" lyrics mean in English.

Prior to the release of MOTS: 7 on Friday, Feb. 21, there was a lot of speculation around what "UGH!" would be about, thanks in part to many translations on Twitter. Not to mention, a resurfaced video in which all seven members of BTS explain what "UGH!" means to them.

One Twitter user explained: "UGH has the same meaning in English and Korean tho. UGH! is like a sound of frustration/annoyance/anger. I’ve seen people say in Korean the hangul translates to loosing [sic] your temper or a burst of anger. Slight differences but pretty similar."

Another BTS stan wrote: "I think ugh will be rapline and it’ll be using the different meanings and wordplay of ugh like rapline did with ddaeng. rapline said you’ll never have ddaeng on spotify but here’s ugh!"

Watch the video below, and then check out the lyrics in full to see how the two relate.

And here are the lyrics:

Verse 1

Crackle, that ember burns up again

Swallows first before it reaches the oil

Without doubt, bound to be swept away, yeah yeah hmm

Today’s player is coming in, with the number of offenses, yeah

When it starts to bite, boom boom boom

It becomes the neighborhood drum, boom boom boom

Nudge nudge, touching me for no reason, nudge nudge, yeah

If there's no reaction, just soak it in, splish splash, yeah

The truths may become false, the lies may become true

In this place, everyone becomes someone with perfect ethics

And perfect judgment, that’s funny

Verse 2

Rage? Of course you need it

When it burns up there's always a reason

Mayhaps it’s our history

Sometimes it changes the world

But this is not rage, this is excretion

Which one is rage, you know?

Pretending it's rage and killing, real rage

Fed up, the countless number of people

You’re not just killing me (you're not)

We’re used to stepping on sh*t (we are)

Look at those people who've grown numb (look)

Excretion, apathy, you guys are a team, yeah

Pre-Chorus

I go UGH! UGH!

I go UGH! UGH!

I’m raging at the malice-filled rage

I’m raging at the malice-filled rage

I go UGH! UGH!

I go UGH! UGH!

I’m raging at the rage that had to die out

I’m raging at the rage that had to die out (yeah yeah)

Chorus

Yeah, UGH! UGH! Just go UGH! UGH!

Until it all becomes ashes, yeah, go UGH! UGH!

Yeah, UGH! UGH! Just go UGH! UGH!

Until it breaks, yeah, go UGH! UGH!

I go UGH! UGH!

I go UGH! UGH!

I’m raging at the malice-filled rage

I’m raging at the rage that had to die out, hey

Verse 3

This world, it is taken over by rage

It seems that nobody can live without rage

Raging, again raging, and raging

Going insane, like UGH! UGH! UGH! UGH!

There are tens of thousands of reasons to be raging

Good will and evil will, all the very same

I can rage, but if there were to be damage done

To others' lives, I don't like

That’s stop, ayy

Someone gets hurt at someone's actions

Someone becomes gloomy at someone's speech and behaviour

Someone's spur of the moment becomes someone's moment

Someone's rage becomes someone's life

Damn, ptooey

Chorus

I go UGH! UGH!

I go UGH! UGH!

I’m raging at the malice-filled rage

I’m raging at the rage that had to die out, hey

Bridge

Ah, what the hell is there to be upset about being criticized a bit?

You earn a lot, why are you whining again?

You'd have to put up with at least that much, ahem

Ahem, ahem, ahem, ahem

Y'all, ahem, ahem, ahem, ahem

If I were the one told to do it, I would endure it all

Y'all, ahem, y'all, ahem, ahem, ahem, ahem

If I were the one, just, ahem, b-hem, ahem

Chorus

I go UGH! UGH!

I go UGH! UGH!

I’m raging at the malice-filled rage

I’m raging at the malice-filled rage

I go UGH! UGH!

I go UGH! UGH!

I’m raging at the rage that had to die out

I’m raging at the rage that had to die out (yeah yeah)

It seems like the lyrics point to the idea that anger and frustration are necessary parts of life sometimes, but there's a point where it becomes destructive more than anything. And the boys rap about how they're not fans when it gets to that point.