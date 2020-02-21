What Do BTS' "UGH!" Lyrics Mean In English? RM, Suga, & J-Hope Rap About Anger
BTS has done it again. Map of the Soul: 7 is a work of art and ARMYs are not disappointed. While it took what seemed like forever to fans for the boys to release their fourth album, the record was definitely worth the wait. Now that it's here, there is more talk than ever surrounding the rap talents of RM, Suga, and J-Hope, since "UGH!" is such a jam. Translation sites have helped a ton in allowing fans to understand what each song is about, like what BTS' "UGH!" lyrics mean in English.
Prior to the release of MOTS: 7 on Friday, Feb. 21, there was a lot of speculation around what "UGH!" would be about, thanks in part to many translations on Twitter. Not to mention, a resurfaced video in which all seven members of BTS explain what "UGH!" means to them.
One Twitter user explained: "UGH has the same meaning in English and Korean tho. UGH! is like a sound of frustration/annoyance/anger. I’ve seen people say in Korean the hangul translates to loosing [sic] your temper or a burst of anger. Slight differences but pretty similar."
Another BTS stan wrote: "I think ugh will be rapline and it’ll be using the different meanings and wordplay of ugh like rapline did with ddaeng. rapline said you’ll never have ddaeng on spotify but here’s ugh!"
Watch the video below, and then check out the lyrics in full to see how the two relate.
And here are the lyrics:
Verse 1
Crackle, that ember burns up again
Swallows first before it reaches the oil
Without doubt, bound to be swept away, yeah yeah hmm
Today’s player is coming in, with the number of offenses, yeah
When it starts to bite, boom boom boom
It becomes the neighborhood drum, boom boom boom
Nudge nudge, touching me for no reason, nudge nudge, yeah
If there's no reaction, just soak it in, splish splash, yeah
The truths may become false, the lies may become true
In this place, everyone becomes someone with perfect ethics
And perfect judgment, that’s funny
Verse 2
Rage? Of course you need it
When it burns up there's always a reason
Mayhaps it’s our history
Sometimes it changes the world
But this is not rage, this is excretion
Which one is rage, you know?
Pretending it's rage and killing, real rage
Fed up, the countless number of people
You’re not just killing me (you're not)
We’re used to stepping on sh*t (we are)
Look at those people who've grown numb (look)
Excretion, apathy, you guys are a team, yeah
Pre-Chorus
I go UGH! UGH!
I go UGH! UGH!
I’m raging at the malice-filled rage
I’m raging at the malice-filled rage
I go UGH! UGH!
I go UGH! UGH!
I’m raging at the rage that had to die out
I’m raging at the rage that had to die out (yeah yeah)
Chorus
Yeah, UGH! UGH! Just go UGH! UGH!
Until it all becomes ashes, yeah, go UGH! UGH!
Yeah, UGH! UGH! Just go UGH! UGH!
Until it breaks, yeah, go UGH! UGH!
I go UGH! UGH!
I go UGH! UGH!
I’m raging at the malice-filled rage
I’m raging at the rage that had to die out, hey
Verse 3
This world, it is taken over by rage
It seems that nobody can live without rage
Raging, again raging, and raging
Going insane, like UGH! UGH! UGH! UGH!
There are tens of thousands of reasons to be raging
Good will and evil will, all the very same
I can rage, but if there were to be damage done
To others' lives, I don't like
That’s stop, ayy
Someone gets hurt at someone's actions
Someone becomes gloomy at someone's speech and behaviour
Someone's spur of the moment becomes someone's moment
Someone's rage becomes someone's life
Damn, ptooey
Chorus
I go UGH! UGH!
I go UGH! UGH!
I’m raging at the malice-filled rage
I’m raging at the rage that had to die out, hey
Bridge
Ah, what the hell is there to be upset about being criticized a bit?
You earn a lot, why are you whining again?
You'd have to put up with at least that much, ahem
Ahem, ahem, ahem, ahem
Y'all, ahem, ahem, ahem, ahem
If I were the one told to do it, I would endure it all
Y'all, ahem, y'all, ahem, ahem, ahem, ahem
If I were the one, just, ahem, b-hem, ahem
Chorus
I go UGH! UGH!
I go UGH! UGH!
I’m raging at the malice-filled rage
I’m raging at the malice-filled rage
I go UGH! UGH!
I go UGH! UGH!
I’m raging at the rage that had to die out
I’m raging at the rage that had to die out (yeah yeah)
It seems like the lyrics point to the idea that anger and frustration are necessary parts of life sometimes, but there's a point where it becomes destructive more than anything. And the boys rap about how they're not fans when it gets to that point.