On Sunday, June 14, the boys of BTS rang in 7 years of hits and electrifying performances with a memorable virtual show. While the Korean pop band was forced to postpone their highly-anticipated Map of the Soul tour amid the coronavirus pandemic, they gifted ARMYs renditions of a number of old favorites in addition to the first live performances of some of the new tracks off their Map of the Soul: 7 album. These videos of BTS' Bang Bang Con sub-unit performances include "Jamais Vu" and "Respect," so get ready to experience some all-new BTS without leaving your home.

While the group has put the promotion of their new single "ON" and their latest album, which they released in February, on hold in light of the global spread of COVID-19, they've been bringing their music to fans' screens while on lockdown thanks to a two-day digital show on April 18 and 19 and the highly anticipated Bang Bang Con: The Live on June 14.

Since the online event fell just one day after the group's 7-year anniversary, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made the digital concert an extra special one by sharing some of the Map of the Soul: 7 tracks live for the very first time — and unsurprisingly, their debuts completely crushed it.

Against a moody black-and-white backdrop Jungkook, Jin, and J-Hope performed a soulful rendition of "Jamais Vu" while Suga and RM teamed up for a version of "Respect" with futuristic neon lighting and energetic dance choreography.

Jimin and V also performed their new track "Friends" while dressed in school uniforms.

In addition to these debut performances, the group teased their tracks "Ugh!" and "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)." Suga, RM, and J-Hope gave a sneak peek of the rap line for "Ugh!" while Jimin, Jungkook, V, and Jin teamed up for some select vocals from "Zero O'Clock."

In addition to all their new material, the K-Pop band also made sure to include plenty of favorites. Towards the end of their set list, the group also performed a remix of their smash Persona hit, "Boy With Luv." In addition to slightly changing up the single, the group energized the choreography by dancing with umbrellas that lit up.

Unfortunately, there's no telling when BTS will take their Map of the Soul: 7 album on the road, but these previews are a promising glimpse into the exciting performances that ARMYs can expect when they reschedule their tour.