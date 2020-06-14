BTS knows how to put on a show. V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-Hope didn't miss a beat during their latest virtual adventure, and fans are all about it. These tweets about BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live prove the boys have pretty much mastered digital performances.

Big Hit Entertainment announced on May 14 that BTS was preparing to give a "multi-view BTS concert experience" that will feel like a "lifelike BTS concert" digitally via Weverse on June 14. The event was meant to fill the void of BTS' Map of the Soul tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS previously tried their hand at giving a virtual performance on April 18 and 19 when they graced fans' screens for a two-day digital show. The boys teased Bang Bang Con: The Live at the end of their last online performance when a message appeared on the screen that read: "In June, BTS is coming back to ARMYs’ rooms again."

Over 750,000 people from around the globe tuned in to watch Bang Bang Con: The Live, and the event was a hit with fans. On top of old favorites, BTS also performed Map of the Soul: 7 tracks "Jamais Vu", "Respect," and "Friends," for the first time. They even gave sneak peeks of "Ugh!" and "Zero O'Clock," as well as a remix of their Persona single, "Boy With Luv," which featured choreography with light-up umbrellas.

During and after the show, ARMYs swarmed social media with their praise for V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-Hope's Bang Bang Con: The Live performances. Twitter lit up with praise from fans, which you can check out below.

ARMYs loved the boys' adorable outfits.

J-Hope's smooth vocals during "Spring Day" were enchanting.

They even rocked lit up umbrellas while dancing.

Jungkook showed off his killer dance moves as usual.

V didn't hold back in the entertainment-packed evening.

The giant Army bomb had fans shook.

A highlight of the night was the mesmerizing performance of "Jamais Vu."

There were plenty of shoutouts to ARMYs.

Jungkook showed his appreciation to fans by making a heart sign with his hands.

V broke out in a stellar rap and Jimin showed off his dance skills.

Suga's fresh undercut was also a scene-stealing topic of the night.

Things got emotional as Jin held back tears while saying goodbye.

BTS ended the performance with a group hug, and they created space for ARMYs to be a part of in spirit.

BTS' Bang Bang Con was a special treat for ARMYs since their Map of the Soul world tour was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though people are itching to see the crew live, their digital performances are giving fans a taste of what's to come.