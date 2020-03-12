As of March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic. And in the time leading up to the announcement, many businesses closed their doors while major events were canceled over concerns about spreading the virus. Some entertainment companies opted to reschedule their events, like Goldenvoice, which moved Coachella and Stagecoach to October 2020. Understandably, it looks like Big Hit Entertainment may also have to consider rescheduling some BTS' future plans as well. You might be wondering if BTS will have to reschedule their U.S. Map Of The Soul tour. Here's what's going on.

As of February 2020, Big Hit Entertainment canceled the first four tour dates of the Map Of The Soul tour in Korea due to the spread of the coronavirus. The label worried about the "unpredictability" of the virus, writing in a statement:

Due to the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19), it is currently unpredictable how far the virus will have spread by April; Furthermore, securing concert staff, equipment, and even mobility is uncertain. While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests, as well as our artists and the dire impact as last-minute cancellations, may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff.

However, the situation hasn't improved, with more than 120,000 people infected across six continents, according to a March 11 New York Times report. With BTS set to perform at stadiums packed with around 70,000 fans, there is a risk the virus could spread at the concerts.

At the time of publication, BTS is still scheduled to make their way to the U.S. for the MOTS tour, starting in Santa Clara, California, on April 25. But that could change.

According to a March 11 Korea Times report, Big Hit is still monitoring the crisis closely. "We don't know if BTS will move forward with their plan for the U.S. tour," a Big Hit official told Korea Times. "For now, we will have to monitor the coronavirus situation there before making decision."

While ARMYs are disappointed the MOTS tour may have to be postponed or canceled, they also recognize that BTS and the ARMY's safety is what's most important.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.