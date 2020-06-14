On June 14, BTS put on the virtual concert of the century with their Bang Bang Con: The Live show. Despite not having an audience present to cheer them on in person, their performances were still full of life with epic visuals, and, of course, surprises all over the place that had fans jumping out of their seats at home. One of the most talked about moments of the whole night was BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live setlist.

People from all over the world were encouraged to tune into the virtual event on Weverse. Big Hit Entertainment got fans excited on May 14 when they announced the show and dropped minimal details, leading stans to go wild with what to expect.

ARMYs figured BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live show would feature some of what the boys had in store for their Map of the Soul world tour, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Others had no idea what to expect, but knew that whatever RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had in store for them would be absolutely amazing.

Now that the concert's gone down, fans are in a haze of amazement, because despite the concert only being an hour and a half, it was packed with so many surprises. On top of performing classic tracks from the old days, BTS also performed their sub-unit songs, "Jamais Vu", "Respect," and "Friends," for the first time. They even gave sneak peeks of the vocal and rap-line songs, "Ugh!" and "Zero O'Clock." Most exciting was BTS' remixed performance of their Persona single, "Boy With Luv," which featured a new sound and choreography featuring light-up umbrellas.

Check out the full setlist below:

"Dope"

"Boy With Fun"

"I Like It"

"Just One Day

"Jamais Vu"

"Respect"

"Friends"

"Ugh!"

"00:00 (Zero O'Clock)"

"Black Swan"

"Boy With Liv"

"GoGo"

"Anpanman"

"Spring Day"

Over 750,000 fans from all over the world tuned in to watch Bang Bang Con: The Live, and now that they've gotten a taste of what the Map of the Soul Tour has in store, they're even more excited for the real thing.