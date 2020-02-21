The BTS ARMY is in a frenzy right now because BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 is finally here. Fans have waited almost a year to hear some new BTS music, and now that they have a new 20-track album to enjoy, fans are savoring every moment of this comeback experience. There's no doubt fans will be streaming MOTS: 7 until BTS' next album release. Among the new songs fans are listening to right now is "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal." Fans think the title is a nod to a BTS song from their early days, and that's why they're taking a look at what BTS' "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" lyrics mean in English to see if there's any connection.

Along with their 2013 debut single "No More Dream," BTS promoted their track "We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2" the same year. The hip hop song and its epic music video featured vocalist Jungkook dabbling in rap as well. When BTS released their MOTS: 7 tracklist on Feb. 16, 2020 one track stood out among the rest: "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal."

Since "Intro: Persona," "Interlude: Shadow," and "Outro: Ego" sample a few of the group's previously-released songs over the years, fans theorized "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" could possibly sample BTS' 2013 single. If the songs were anything similar, fans even hoped Jungkook would show off his rap skills again.

After MOTS: 7 dropped on Feb. 21, ARMYs finally got their answer. The song seems as if it's a continuation of BTS' 2013 song. However, "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" has a more laid-back sound than the hard-hitting "We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2." It also doesn't have Jungkook rapping, but ARMYs love it nonetheless.

Listen to it below.

Check out the English translation of "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" below.

Verse 1

We had nothing but dreams

Nothing but foggy mornings when we opened our eyes

We stayed up all night to dance and sing

The endless music sheets

Verse 2

Ay, we bravely shout

“Throw all you have”

First fight with the world

Don’t wanna die

But so much pain

Too much cryin’

So blunted blades

Pre-Chorus

Oh, I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I

We were only seven

I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I

But we have you all now

After seven winters and springs

At the tips of our entwined fingers

Oh I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I

Yeah, we got to heaven

Chorus

Throw stones at me

We don’t fear anymore

We are we are together, bulletproof

(Yeah we have you have you)

Even if winter comes again

Even if I’m blocked off, I will still walk

We are we are forever, bulletproof

(Yeah, we got to heaven)

Verse 3

We are bullet-bullet-bulletproof

We faced the negative looks and did it

Bad memories, numerous trials

We bravely blocked them all, bulletproof

Verse 4

I always think

Am I still in a dream?

Is it really spring

That came after the long winter?

The name that everyone laughed at

That was once embarrassing

This is the iron proof

“Bullet-proof”

Pre-Chorus

Oh, I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I

We were only seven

I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I

But we have you all now

After seven winters and springs

At the tips of our entwined fingers

Oh I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I

Yeah, we got to heaven

Chorus

Throw stones at me

We don’t fear anymore

We are we are together, bulletproof

(Yeah we have you have you)

Even if winter comes again

Even if I’m blocked off, I will still walk

We are we are forever, bulletproof

(Yeah, we got to heaven)

Bridge

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I will never stop again

For we are together here

Tell me your every story

Tell me why you don’t stop this

Tell me why you still walkin’

Walkin’ with us

(Yeah we got to heaven)

Chorus

Throw stones at me

We don’t fear anymore

We are, we are together bulletproof

(Yeah, we have you, have you)

Even if winter comes again

Even if I’m blocked off, I will still walk

We are, we are forever, bulletproof

(Yeah we got to heaven)

Outro

(Yeah, we have you, have you)

Yeah we are not seven, with you

Yeah we are not seven, with you

Yeah we are not seven, with you

"We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" is a must-listen track for any member of the BTS ARMY.