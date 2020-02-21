What Do BTS' "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" Lyrics Mean? Jimin, Jungkook, V, & Jin Will Warm Your Heart
Ever since BTS shared their Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist on Feb. 16, the BTS ARMY hasn't stopped thinking about what the songs could possibly mean. With interesting song titles like "UGH," "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)," and "We are Bulletproof: the Eternal," fans have been really curious to hear what the album is all about. Luckily, BTS' MOTS: 7 is finally here, and fans can read BTS' "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" English translation to see how the song fits with the group's overall message.
Since a few of BTS' MOTS: 7 tracks, like "Intro: Persona," "Interlude: Shadow," and "Outro: Ego" sample the group's previously-released songs over the years, fans thought maybe "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" was going to be a callback to V and RM's sub-unit track "4 O'Clock," which the duo released on SoundCloud in 2017. It was definitely an interesting theory, and one that wasn't far-fetched, especially due to BTS being notorious for connecting their songs, music videos, and themes to one another.
Fans have been waiting days to finally read the song's lyrics to see if their theory turned out to be true, as well as if it would be another collaboration between a few BTS members. To fans' surprise, "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" stars the group's vocal line: Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
The song also has its own meaning different from "4 O'Clock," since it's about hoping for a better tomorrow. Hear the song below.
The lyrics are so comforting, and you need to read the English translation of "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" below to fully understand its message.
Verse 1
You know those days
Those days where you're sad for no reason
Those days where your body is heavy
And it looks like everyone else except you is busy and fierce
My feet won't set off, though it seems like I'm already too late
I'm hateful of the whole world
Verse 2
Yeah, here and there are click-clacking speed bumps
My heart grows crumpled and my words lessen
Why the hell? I ran so hard
Oh why to me
Pre-Chorus
Come home and lie in bed
Thinking if it was my fault?
Dizzy night, looking at the clock
Soon it will be midnight
Will something be different?
It won't be something like that
But this day will be over
When the minute and second hands overlap
The world holds its breath for a little while
Zero o’clock
Chorus
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
Like that snow that just settled down
Let's breathe, like the first time
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
Turn this all around
When everything is new, zero o' clock
Verse 4
The beat slips away little by little
I can't put on an easy face
I keep forgetting familiar lyrics
There's nothing going my way
Yes, it's all in the past
Even talking to myself, it's not easy
Is it my fault? Is it my wrong?
Only my echo comes back with no answer
Pre-Chorus
Come home and lie in bed
Thinking if it was my fault?
Dizzy night, looking at the clock
Soon it will be midnight
Will something be different?
It won't be something like that
But this day will be over
When the minute and second hands overlap
The world holds its breath for a little while
Zero o’clock
Chorus
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
Like that snow that just settled down
Let's breathe, like the first time
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
Turn this all around
When everything is new, zero o' clock
Bridge
Put my hands together to pray
Hoping that tomorrow I'll laugh more, for me
It'll be better, for me
When this song ends
May a new song begin
Hoping that I'll be a little happier, yeah
Chorus
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
Like that snow that just settled down
Let's breathe, like the first time
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy
Turn this all around
When everything is new, zero o' clock
BTS' vocal line shines in "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" and, for that reason, it's definitely a stand-out track on the album.