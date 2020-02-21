Ever since BTS shared their Map of the Soul: 7 tracklist on Feb. 16, the BTS ARMY hasn't stopped thinking about what the songs could possibly mean. With interesting song titles like "UGH," "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)," and "We are Bulletproof: the Eternal," fans have been really curious to hear what the album is all about. Luckily, BTS' MOTS: 7 is finally here, and fans can read BTS' "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" English translation to see how the song fits with the group's overall message.

Since a few of BTS' MOTS: 7 tracks, like "Intro: Persona," "Interlude: Shadow," and "Outro: Ego" sample the group's previously-released songs over the years, fans thought maybe "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" was going to be a callback to V and RM's sub-unit track "4 O'Clock," which the duo released on SoundCloud in 2017. It was definitely an interesting theory, and one that wasn't far-fetched, especially due to BTS being notorious for connecting their songs, music videos, and themes to one another.

Fans have been waiting days to finally read the song's lyrics to see if their theory turned out to be true, as well as if it would be another collaboration between a few BTS members. To fans' surprise, "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" stars the group's vocal line: Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The song also has its own meaning different from "4 O'Clock," since it's about hoping for a better tomorrow. Hear the song below.

The lyrics are so comforting, and you need to read the English translation of "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" below to fully understand its message.

Verse 1

You know those days

Those days where you're sad for no reason

Those days where your body is heavy

And it looks like everyone else except you is busy and fierce

My feet won't set off, though it seems like I'm already too late

I'm hateful of the whole world

Verse 2

Yeah, here and there are click-clacking speed bumps

My heart grows crumpled and my words lessen

Why the hell? I ran so hard

Oh why to me

Pre-Chorus

Come home and lie in bed

Thinking if it was my fault?

Dizzy night, looking at the clock

Soon it will be midnight

Will something be different?

It won't be something like that

But this day will be over

When the minute and second hands overlap

The world holds its breath for a little while

Zero o’clock

Chorus

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

Like that snow that just settled down

Let's breathe, like the first time

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

Turn this all around

When everything is new, zero o' clock

Verse 4

The beat slips away little by little

I can't put on an easy face

I keep forgetting familiar lyrics

There's nothing going my way

Yes, it's all in the past

Even talking to myself, it's not easy

Is it my fault? Is it my wrong?

Only my echo comes back with no answer

Pre-Chorus

Come home and lie in bed

Thinking if it was my fault?

Dizzy night, looking at the clock

Soon it will be midnight

Will something be different?

It won't be something like that

But this day will be over

When the minute and second hands overlap

The world holds its breath for a little while

Zero o’clock

Chorus

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

Like that snow that just settled down

Let's breathe, like the first time

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

Turn this all around

When everything is new, zero o' clock

Bridge

Put my hands together to pray

Hoping that tomorrow I'll laugh more, for me

It'll be better, for me

When this song ends

May a new song begin

Hoping that I'll be a little happier, yeah

Chorus

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

Like that snow that just settled down

Let's breathe, like the first time

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

(Ooh-ooh) And you gonna be happy

Turn this all around

When everything is new, zero o' clock

BTS' vocal line shines in "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" and, for that reason, it's definitely a stand-out track on the album.