If you're a K-Pop fan looking for something to watch on New Year's Eve, look no further because Big Hit Entertainment is throwing a huge party that will bring many of your favorite artists together under one roof. The concert will be both in person and offline, so everyone around the world can watch no matter where they're from. Trust me, you won't want to miss it. Big Hit's New Year's Eve live concert lineup includes BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, and more.

The company announced the event on Nov. 10 through Weverse, revealing it will take place on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. KST (7:30 a.m. ET) at the KINTEX Exhibition Center in Korea, marking their first concert to feature artists under Big Hit Labels together. Fans were happy to see ENHYPEN and Pledis Entertainment's NU'EST as part of the first lineup.

ENHYPEN just formed on the reality competition show I-Land in September and will be making their debut on Nov. 30, which means the New Year's Eve concert will be one of their first performances as a group.

TXT and Source Music's GFRIEND were then added to the roster for the second lineup. TXT recently made their comeback with their EP Minisode1: Blue Hour on Oct. 26, while GFRIEND dropped their latest album 回: Walpurgis Night on Nov. 9, so fans can likely expect to hear their new songs at the concert.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun, BTS, and Pledis Entertainment's BUMZU were announced as the final additions to the lineup. Fans are hoping they'll hear BTS perform "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" from their BE album at the concert.

There will be limited seating for the in-person event due to COVID-19 regulations. Fans who have a Weverse account can enter a raffle for a chance to score tickets. Those who win can purchase tickets to the concert through the INTERPARK Korean ticket reservation page. The LIVE ticket package comes with a concert ticket. The CONNECT package includes a concert ticket and sound check and red carpet access. Finally, the WE'VE package has everything plus a FUN kit, featuring a lanyard, mini photo card, hologram sticker, badge set, and cushion.

In case the show can’t be held in person due to further government regulations, the concert will only stream online, and fans who purchased tickets for the offline event will get refunds.

Let the countdown to Big Hit's New Year's Eve live concert begin!