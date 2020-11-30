Big Hit Entertainment just debuted a new group called ENHYPEN and they're already winning over the internet with their debut single "Given-Taken." The music video for the song is especially blowing everyone away because of its dramatic storyline. To understand the plot better, fans are asking what ENHYPEN's "Given-Taken" lyrics mean in English. The message behind the song will surprise you.

Fans first got to know ENHYPEN through the music competition show I-LAND. Big Hit and CJENM came together to launch the series, which ran from June to September. For several weeks, viewers saw HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON, and NI-KI show off their skills on stage until they were named the show's winners. Although they worked their hardest to prove themselves with every performance, ENHYPEN question the way they rose to fame in their song "Given-Taken."

"Having achieved the dream of debut through I-LAND, where they were chosen by global fan votes, the track conveys the boys’ doubts about whether their debut was ‘given’ or they have ‘taken’ the opportunity on their own," BELIFT LAB explained in a press release.

The lyrics show ENHYPEN learns to accept their past and are ready to show everyone what they have to offer. "Thousands of doubts behind me/ There are tens of thousands of distrusts behind me/ But I go now I follow my dreams/ Drive through the question for life," the group sings.

Watch ENHYPEN's "Given-Taken" music video below.

The lyrics are so encouraging and show ENHYPEN is determined to set themselves apart from anyone else. Read their "Given-Taken" lyrics below.

Verse 1: HEESUNG

Wake up in day one

The morning of the first day

In the light of the light

The glare of the sun

Verse 2: SUNOO

That light burned me

The light covered my eyes

But I go now I follow my dreams

Dive into red sun, no lie

Verse 3: JAY, JAKE

Countless stars, countless moons

I was wandering in the woods of questions

I followed that light in the dark

Pre-Chorus: SUNGHOON

You call me beyond the line

I'm calling for you

Chorus: ENHYPEN

(To you)

In the rain of fate's arrows

(To)

The boundary within me facing

(Free)

Given or taken, oh

My red eyes

(To you)

I'm turning the world upside down

(To)

I step into the sky

(Me)

Given or taken, oh

My white fangs

I step into the sky

(Me)

Given or taken, oh

My white fangs

Post-Chorus: SUNGHOON, JAKE, JAY, HEESUNG

(Oh)

I'm walking to you

It connects the two worlds

My red eyes

(Oh)

I'm walking to you

Until we reach the new world

My white fangs

Verse 4: JUNGWON, HEESUNG

Thousands of doubts behind me

There are tens of thousands of distrusts behind me

But I go now I follow my dreams

Drive through the question for life

Verse 5: NI-KI, JAKE

Between being given and winning

I left above the banner of proof

We've been waiting for that sky

Pre-Chorus: SUNOO

You call me beyond the line

I'm calling for you

Chorus: ENHYPEN

(To you)

In the rain of fate's arrows

(To)

The boundary within me facing

(Free)

Given or taken, oh

My red eyes

(To you)

I'm turning the world upside down

(To)

I step into the sky

(Me)

Given or taken, oh

My white fangs

Bridge: NI-KI, SUNGHOON, HEESUNG

Red blood

In that crown

That blood

Flowing blood

Red blood

My fingertips for you are reddish

But I'm gonna go

Chorus: ENHYPEN

(To you)

In the rain of fate's arrows

(To)

The boundary within me facing

(Free)

Given or taken, oh

My red eyes

(To you)

I'm turning the world upside down

(To)

I step into the sky

(Me)

Given or taken, oh

My white fangs

Outro: SUNGHOON, JAKE, JAY, HEESUNG

(Oh)

I'm walking to you

It connects the two worlds

My red eyes

(Oh)

I'm walking to you

Until we reach the new world

My white fangs

Fans can also listen to ENHYPEN's first mini album BORDER : DAY ONE below.