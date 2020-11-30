Big Hit Entertainment just debuted a new group called ENHYPEN and they're already winning over the internet with their debut single "Given-Taken." The music video for the song is especially blowing everyone away because of its dramatic storyline. To understand the plot better, fans are asking what ENHYPEN's "Given-Taken" lyrics mean in English. The message behind the song will surprise you.
Fans first got to know ENHYPEN through the music competition show I-LAND. Big Hit and CJENM came together to launch the series, which ran from June to September. For several weeks, viewers saw HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON, and NI-KI show off their skills on stage until they were named the show's winners. Although they worked their hardest to prove themselves with every performance, ENHYPEN question the way they rose to fame in their song "Given-Taken."
"Having achieved the dream of debut through I-LAND, where they were chosen by global fan votes, the track conveys the boys’ doubts about whether their debut was ‘given’ or they have ‘taken’ the opportunity on their own," BELIFT LAB explained in a press release.
The lyrics show ENHYPEN learns to accept their past and are ready to show everyone what they have to offer. "Thousands of doubts behind me/ There are tens of thousands of distrusts behind me/ But I go now I follow my dreams/ Drive through the question for life," the group sings.
The lyrics are so encouraging and show ENHYPEN is determined to set themselves apart from anyone else. Read their "Given-Taken" lyrics below.
Verse 1: HEESUNG
Wake up in day one
The morning of the first day
In the light of the light
The glare of the sun
Verse 2: SUNOO
That light burned me
The light covered my eyes
But I go now I follow my dreams
Dive into red sun, no lie
Verse 3: JAY, JAKE
Countless stars, countless moons
I was wandering in the woods of questions
I followed that light in the dark
Pre-Chorus: SUNGHOON
You call me beyond the line
I'm calling for you
Chorus: ENHYPEN
(To you)
In the rain of fate's arrows
(To)
The boundary within me facing
(Free)
Given or taken, oh
My red eyes
(To you)
I'm turning the world upside down
(To)
I step into the sky
(Me)
Given or taken, oh
My white fangs
I step into the sky
(Me)
Given or taken, oh
My white fangs
Post-Chorus: SUNGHOON, JAKE, JAY, HEESUNG
(Oh)
I'm walking to you
It connects the two worlds
My red eyes
(Oh)
I'm walking to you
Until we reach the new world
My white fangs
Verse 4: JUNGWON, HEESUNG
Thousands of doubts behind me
There are tens of thousands of distrusts behind me
But I go now I follow my dreams
Drive through the question for life
Verse 5: NI-KI, JAKE
Between being given and winning
I left above the banner of proof
We've been waiting for that sky
Pre-Chorus: SUNOO
You call me beyond the line
I'm calling for you
Chorus: ENHYPEN
(To you)
In the rain of fate's arrows
(To)
The boundary within me facing
(Free)
Given or taken, oh
My red eyes
(To you)
I'm turning the world upside down
(To)
I step into the sky
(Me)
Given or taken, oh
My white fangs
Bridge: NI-KI, SUNGHOON, HEESUNG
Red blood
In that crown
That blood
Flowing blood
Red blood
My fingertips for you are reddish
But I'm gonna go
Chorus: ENHYPEN
(To you)
In the rain of fate's arrows
(To)
The boundary within me facing
(Free)
Given or taken, oh
My red eyes
(To you)
I'm turning the world upside down
(To)
I step into the sky
(Me)
Given or taken, oh
My white fangs
Outro: SUNGHOON, JAKE, JAY, HEESUNG
(Oh)
I'm walking to you
It connects the two worlds
My red eyes
(Oh)
I'm walking to you
Until we reach the new world
My white fangs
Fans can also listen to ENHYPEN's first mini album BORDER : DAY ONE below.