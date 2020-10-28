ENHYPEN's debut is coming sooner than expected. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the seven-member group announced their first mini album, Border: Day One, is coming by the end of November. Based on everything the group has shared about the project so far, their concept is going to be so dramatic and fans are definitely hear for it. If you're one of those fans, you need to check out ENHYPEN's Border: Day One album details because they'll blow you away.

Over the summer, fans saw a hint of what they can expect from ENHYPEN on Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM's singing competition show I-Land. Every week, viewers eagerly tuned into the show to see which contestants would make the final cut. In the end, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON, and NI-KI came together to form ENHYPEN. Following the finale, the group launched social media channels and revealed their fandom name is ENGENE, making their debut feel that much closer to fans.

Now, it's official: ENHYPEN has announced their debut album, and here's everything you need to know about it.

ENHYPEN's Border: Day One Album Release Date

On Weverse, ENHYPEN revealed Border: Day One will arrive on Monday, Nov. 30, and fans can pre-order the record on the Weverse Shop beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The release date came as a surprise to fans, who previously thought the group's debut would be in December.

ENHYPEN's Border: Day One Album Teasers

On Oct. 21, the group dropped the first teaser for Border: Day One. Fans were left shook over the concept, which teased a dark aesthetic. The clip featured black and red hues and a dramatic narration about ENHYPEN's innermost desires:

We were desperate in our desire to transform. We believed that there lay dreams unknown because every path is stained with tears. We keep our fist fiercely clenched, not knowing it to be a blessing or a curse, lest we lose what we hold in our hands. Blood-red moonlight blazes and unquenchable thirst flairs with fury. The others look up to us in veneration and we look upon them with envy. Why do we desire what we cannot acquire? Why must we walk along an endless line? At dawn, the sun rises to menace and bless our fleshly selves.

Due to the dark imagery, fans got a feeling ENHYPEN would be exploring a vampire concept. Check out the debut trailer below.

Fans' suspicions only increased when ENHYPEN unveiled the second trailer. The clip showed the members wandering around a forest, and in one scene, JAKE even wanted to bite JUNGWON on the neck. Fans think this transformation could symbolize ENHYPEN's transition from trainees to idols.

To coincide with the videos, ENHYPEN shared "dusk" and "dawn" teaser photos, which also gave off major vampire vibes.

ENHYPEN's concept seems so interesting, and fans can't wait to see more.