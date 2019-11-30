The 2019 Melon Music Awards kicked off on Nov. 30, and ARMYs already knew before it started that the show was going to be an epic one, thanks to BTS' highly-anticipated performance. The guys never disappoint, and this year was no different. Sadly, many of us had to watch the action from our couches, but this video of BTS' 2019 MMAs performance will make you feel like you were there in person.

Before you watch, here's a fair warning: The guys smashed this one out of the park and the perfection of their performance is almost unbelievable. Seriously, how do they nail it every time?

In 2018, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope performed a medley of their Love Yourself hits, “Fake Love,” “Airplane pt.2,” and “IDOL," at the MMAs, and blew fans away with their stage energy and callouts to their Korean culture. BTS' MMAs performance wound up being a whopping 20 minutes last year and yet, still, it wasn't quite enough. ARMYs could watch BTS perform forever and not get bored.

This year, when the MMAs hit Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Korea, the BTS boys did what they do best and delivered another show-stopping performance with some of their biggest hits. In addition to nailing chart-toppers like "Boy In Luv," "Dionysus," and "Fake Love" with their signature vocals, the Korean boy band also brought the dancing prowess to take their performance to the next level.

I mean, look. At. These. Moves.

To kick off their set list, RM performed "Persona" first before the group blessed ARMYs with a rendition of their 2014 single "Boy In Luv."

For their third and fourth track, the group then turned to their 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona with a space-inspired performance of “Mikrokosmos” as well as “Dionysus.”

For the latter, the boys used ancient Greece as an inspiration with multiple on-theme props, including a faux Trojan horse that RM rode out on to perform his verse.

After these big group performances, individual members then showcased their vocals and stage presence with solo renditions of some of their biggest songs.

Dressed in all white, Jimin did a solo version of "I Need U."

Next up, Jungkook upped the ante on the visuals and choreography by memorably performing his "Save Me" solo on water.

Last but not least, J-Hope closed out the BTS set with an electronic rendition of "Fake Love" complete with dancers and dramatic strobe lights.

It was a big night for the guys, as they also swept the main four categories of the evening, taking home Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year with Map of the Soul: Persona, and Song of the Year with “Boy With Luv." Before the event, they were also recognized as one of Melon's Top 10 artists of the year along with fellow groups EXO and BOL4. It's safe to say that their memorable performance paired with these prestigious awards made Saturday a night to remember for ARMYs.