The Melon Music Awards, a music award show held each year in South Korea, aired on Saturday, Dec. 1 and featured 2018's hottest and most popular artists. Among the performers was fan-favorite K-Pop band BTS. Did you miss BTS' performance because weren't able to livestream of the show? Worry not, because the internet is a magical place where you can find the boy band's segment of the show, and this video of BTS' 2018 MMAs performance was absolutely epic.

In a 20-minute performance, BTS sang “Fake Love,” “Airplane pt.2,” and “IDOL," Per Soompi, a Korean pop culture website. The songs were accompanied by intense and detailed choreography, incredible light shows, on-stage special effects, and much more. One of the songs they performed, "Fake Love," was nominated for two awards, but the K-pop band was nominated for a whopping five awards in total: Best Artist, Best Album (for Love Yourself: Tear), Best Song (for "Fake Love"), the Netizen Popularity Award, the Kakao Hot Star Award, and Best Rap/Hip Hop (for "Fake Love"). It's no wonder that the K-pop phenomena has influence all over the world.

So if you missed their performance at the award show itself, worry not because YouTube has all your BTS and K-pop needs covered.

MsHackworth on YouTube

When it came to representing Korean culture, fans were especially blown away by the boys' performance of "Idol," which featured a remixed version of the hit song and choreography and outfits that incorporated Korean tradition and culture. Fans raved on Twitter about Jimin dancing a Buchaechum in the song's intro, a traditional form of Korean dance that's also called a fan dance. BTS seriously brought it with the nods to traditional Korean culture in their performance.

Fans also pointed out that the boys were wearing Hanbok, which is traditional Korean attire. Way to rep, BTS!

BTS wasn't the only band with a mind-blowing performance at the MMA Awards. Artists like Wanna One, MAMAMOO, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, BLACKPINK, iKON, Roy Kim, Apink, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, Dance War contestants, Hong Jin Young, GFRIEND, and MOMOLAND took to the Gocheok Dome stage to wow the audience with their tunes and moves.

Of course, performances aren't the only highlight at the MMAs. Many fans watch to see if their favorite artists win awards and get more recognition. This year, the Daesangs (known as grand prizes) were awarded to Wanna One, 11-member boy band, seven-member boy band iKON, and of course, the kings of K-pop themselves, BTS. The Top 10 award, given to the 1- artists most loved by Melon users in 2018, were given to: MAMAMOO, BTS, Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, Apink, BLACKPINK, EXO, iKON, TWICE, and Wanna One.

Many fans watched the awards and reacted with excitement at BTS' MMA performance and wins. One fan wrote, "After today’s performance I know without a shadow of a doubt that BTS truly are a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. I don’t know ONE artist that is even close to BTS in terms of talent and artistry. They really saved the industry once again. #MMA2018"

Others just took to Twitter to talk about how attractive the BTS boys are:

In case you just can't get enough BTS, there's also full video of their 13-minute performance at the Melon Music Awards in 2017, where they performed "DNA," "You Never Walk Alone," and "Spring Day" to colorful backdrops with fireworks and a fog machine. BTS is really the band that never disappoints — it's 2018 performance shows that the boys are leaders in the K-Pop game, and it shows why this fan-favorite group has been gaining fans from all over the world.