Here's How To Watch BTS' 'Bon Voyage' Season 4 On Weverse

The BTS ARMY could debate for hours on end about what BTS' best music video or single is, but they all agree on one thing: BTS' best variety series, by far, is Bon Voyage. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are natural-born funny guys, but in Bon Voyage, their antics hit an all-time high. The BTS ARMY has been waiting for Bon Voyage Season 4 ever since BTS came back from their month-long vacation and flew out to New Zealand on Sept. 16, and now it's finally happening. If you're wondering how to watch BTS' Bon Voyage Season 4, you should know that it'll stream somewhere new this year.

Bon Voyage documents BTS while on vacation together, and because it's usually somewhere BTS has never been before, it's interesting to see the guys try to navigate around an unfamiliar country. In previous seasons, BTS traveled to Northern Europe, Hawaii, and Malta. But unlike previous seasons, Bon Voyage Season 4 will not be available for purchase on VLIVE.

It's a huge change for ARMYs since VLIVE is where BTS uploads almost all of their content. Just this year, they've broadcasted their historic Wembley Stadium concert, their 5th Muster concert in Korea, and their first concert in Saudi Arabia. It's also where RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook hold frequent livestreams to chat with fans.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, Big Hit released the trailer for Bon Voyage Season 4. Now, Season 4 will have the members camping, playing in the snow, and hiking in New Zealand. At the end of the clip, Big Hit revealed this season will be available on Weverse instead of VLIVE.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

Fans can pre-order Bon Voyage Season 4 on BTS' merchandise app, Weply, for $19.58 starting now. According to the product description, Season 4 will air from Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2020, with one episode airing per week for a total of eight episodes. Behind-the-scenes clips will also be available each week like in previous seasons. Fans will be able to stream the show on their phones, tablets, or on a PC, just like they could on VLIVE.

If you're itching to get a preview of Bon Voyage Season 4, you can watch a sneak peek below.