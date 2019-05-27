OK, OK, OK. Nobody freak out, but BTS is celebrating six years of iconic band history by gifting their fans with something called BTS Festa and it looks awesome AF. What is BTS Festa, you ask? Oh, just an annual two full weeks of exclusive BTS content designed for ARMYs to celebrate their favorite boys. Ya know, exactly what you'd imagine/dream it'd be.

In a nutshell, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V are using the weeks between June 3 and June 13 to drop behind-the-scenes content and relevant fandom material for their followers to eat up. Festa works as a pseudo-anniversary designed to reflect on all the incredible work the boys have done together, and build hype for all to come. Based on the group's tweet, this year, ARMYs can look forward to exclusive video content, a "family portrait," insight into the group's choreography, and so much more.

K-pop site Soompi broke down the latest trailer for BTS 2019 Festa and noted that fans can also expect a piano version of BTS' song "Euphoria," plus updated profiles for all of your favorite boys. Soompi also says the trailer "mysteriously hints" at the release of "Anpanman," a project called "By Jin," and two other things called "Bangtan-yus" and "Bangtan Attic." Very full disclosure: I'm not sure what that all could mean, but I know I'm hyped.

Check out the trailer:

BANGTANTV on YouTube

If you hop over to BTS' Twitter account, a full breakdown of the two-week calendar is displayed on their feed. Based on one Twitter user's translation and understanding, this is the full list of all to come:

- Choreography Video 1

- Choreography Video 2

- BTS Photo Collection 18/19

- Family Portrait 1

- Family Portrait 2

- BTS Profile 2019

- Euphoria (Piano)

- Anpanman by BTS

- By JIN

- Bangtan News

- Bangtan Attic

Not for nothing, a recap of the past year and a half of these boys' lives will be a freaking blast. It's only recently that the K-pop world has started to make its way into the United States music mainstream, so U.S. ARMYs could surely use Festa to catch up on everything BTS has been doing (and is capable of).

In fact, at BTS' final U.S. performance on their Speak Yourself tour, RM paused for a moment to talk about his and BTS' relationship with "The American Dream." He wrapped up their concert at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, May 19, by saying,

You know how they say, the so-called American Dream... It's a dream that, I don't know, some say we've reached it, some say not. But, we've never dreamed it 'cause it was always considered, like, something that we could never dream of. It was impossible, but, the ARMY — they give it to us when they get together.

He added, "Dear America, thank you for embracing us. Thank you for loving us. Thank you for accepting us. These seven boys from Korea who are singers in Korean and who have even different looks, speak different languages. You guys truly teach us that music transcends the language..."

You're damn right it does, RM!

I'm sure can I speak on behalf off all ARMYs when I say fans cannot wait for all the BTS Festa goodies. Bring it on.