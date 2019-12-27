It's that time of the year in-between Christmas and New Year's when everyone is just counting down the days until 2019 ends. The BTS ARMY has a lot to be excited about in 2020, like a new BTS album on the way, but for right now, fans are appreciating the group's final performances of the year. BTS' 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje performance was packed with fan-favorite songs and you need to see it for yourself.

This year, KBS Gayo Daechukje went down on Friday, Dec. 27, at the KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center). Fans knew it was going to be BTS' final performance in Korea before flying off to NYC for their New Year's Rockin' Eve engagement in New York City, so they made sure to watch the show through a live stream to not miss a single moment.

The Gayo Daechukje event was filled with a ton of surprises, like BTS participating in a special project song called "The Earth Traveler" that involved 150 artists teaming up together. Some of them included TWICE, GOT7, MONSTA X, NCT 127, TXT, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO, and Red Velvet.

While fans were excited to hear BTS' part in the song, they were even more excited to see BTS' Gayo Daechukje showcase since they always make each of their performances unique.

To start their epic performance, BTS threw it back to "Go Go," a track from their 2017 album Love Yourself: Her. Instead of doing the song's choreography in the beginning, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook pretended to play video games, which involved the guys boxing one another.

KBS World TV on YouTube

Next up, BTS performed the fan favorite-song "Home," from Map of the Soul: Persona. The song choice was a huge surprise since, before the KBS Gayo Daechukje, BTS never performed "Home" live on television before. The group usually saves the song for their fan meetings.

KBS World TV on YouTube

Then, BTS performed "Boy With Luv," which ended in a big dance number.

KBS World TV on YouTube

They also performed "Mikrokosmos" to show love for their ARMY.

KBS World TV on YouTube

Then they finished off their performance with "Dionysus," which totally gave off James Bond vibes with the suit and ties.

KBS World TV on YouTube

In case that wasn't enough, BTS also came back on stage to perform "The Earth Traveler" alongside the other artists involved in the song. BTS' part is right in the beginning, and then they appear again near the 3:47 mark below.

KBS World TV on YouTube

BTS' final Korean performance of 2019 was one to remember, and now the group only has one stop left before 2020: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.