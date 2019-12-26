Ahead of BTS' Rockin' New Year's Eve performance in NYC, the group will have one final show in Korea before 2019 ends. Knowing BTS, the group will pull out all the stops to give their fans an amazing show that they'll remember for years to come. If you're a member of the BTS ARMY, you'll definitely want to tune in to see what kind of surprises BTS pulls for their last Korean performance. To do that, you'll need to know how to stream the 2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje.

The KBS Gayo Daechukje — also known as the KBS Song Festival — is shaping up to be a huge event. According to Soompi, Red Velvet's Irene and GOT7's Jinyoung will host the show, along with popular television personality Shin Dong Yup. Apart from BTS, other K-Pop groups on the lineup include the following: GOT7, ITZY, TWICE, MONSTA X, NU'EST, SEVENTEEN, and Red Velvet.

The event will happen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the KINTEX (Korea International Exhibition Center) and will begin promptly at 7:50 p.m KST. As always, while the show happens at night in Korea, it's usually either in the middle of the night or at the crack of dawn elsewhere, because 7:50 p.m. KST translates to 2:50 a.m. PT and 5:50 a.m. ET. Those times may be hard for some fans to bear, but if you're really dedicated about watching the show in real time, let me explain how.

The award show will stream live from the KBS World TV YouTube Channel. Fans can find the stream under the "Upcoming Live Streams" section of the channel. To make things simple for you to watch the show, you'll find a direct link to the live stream below.

KBS World TV on YouTube

Of course, BTS will have a showcase of their own, but fans will be surprised to hear the show has something extra special up its sleeves involving BTS and other K-Pop groups.

According to Soompi, on Dec. 26, the show announced that 150 stars worked together on a song and it will premiere during the KBS Gayo Daechukje. "The song express hopes and dreams and also provide comfort to those who have worked hard throughout the hectic year," the show revealed in its statement, according to a translation by Soompi.

After the show, fans will get a music video and behind-the-scenes footage of their favorite stars in the studio recording the song.

Apart from BTS' Gayo Daechukje performance, fans can get excited for the group's special collaboration, too.