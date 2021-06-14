BTS Is Releasing "Butter" As A CD With A Bonus Track ARMYs Have To Hear

Soon, ARMYs will be able to add another BTS album to their collection because on June 14, the group announced they’re dropping a new physical CD. The release will feature BTS’ latest Billboard No. 1 single “Butter,” as well as one brand-new track fans haven’t heard before. The news arrived hours after the septet finished their second Muster performance, so you can imagine how excited fans were to hear there was another treat coming. To make sure you snag a copy, here’s everything you need to know about BTS’ “Butter” CD.

BTS teased their announcement at the end of their second Muster Sowoozoo concert. During the event, the guys did a skit involving a “breaking news” segment, during which Jin reported on a huge BTS logo that appeared in the sky. Jimin also did some weather updates talking about the scorching heat this summer. Finally, RM ended the segment by telling viewers more news was coming at midnight KST (aka 11 a.m. ET). Fans knew the teaser meant BTS was planning on dropping something big.

ARMYs initially thought it was going to be a full record, but as it turns out, BTS is releasing a single album that will feature two songs. The first is “Butter,” which the group dropped on May 21, and the second track is totally new. Big Hit said the new single will make fans’ “heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’ positive energy,” teasing it will have an upbeat sound.

If you want to get BTS’ “Butter” CD, here are all the details you need to know about it.

When will BTS’ “Butter” CD come out?

On June 9, the Korean news outlet SPO TV News reported BTS was planning to drop another album on July 9. Big Hit responded to the report by saying, “We reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.” It seems they wanted to keep their secret under wraps because, on June 14, the agency revealed BTS “Butter” CD is releasing on Friday, July 9, at 1 p.m. KST (that’s 12 a.m. ET). What makes the date special is July 9 is ARMYs’ birthday, aka it’s the anniversary of the day BTS called their fans “ARMY” for the first time.

How many versions of BTS’ “Butter” CD will there be?

It seems the CD will have two physical versions. To match BTS’ “Butter” theme, the albums will come in yellow and orange colors. For now, it’s unclear if the contents of the CDs will be the same, but Big Hit said more information will come at a later date.

How can I pre-order BTS’ “Butter” CD?

The CD will be available for pre-order on the Weverse Shop starting on Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. KST (that’s 10 p.m. ET). The Weverse Shop is ARMYs’ ultimate destination for BTS merchandise, so if you haven’t done so already, download the app and sign up for an account to get access to the group’s official store.

For more details, check out Big Hit’s announcement regarding BTS’ “Butter” CD below.

ARMY day this year will be the most exciting one yet!